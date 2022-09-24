In what was once one of the oldest district football matchups in the state, Brentwood Academy (4-2, 2-0) and Montgomery Bell Academy (6-0, 2-0) continued their annual battle on the gridiron with the Big Red winning over the Eagles 35-21.
“I think it is just great because we are keeping it rolling,” said MBA senior quarterback Marcel Reed. “The offense did a great job in the first half, and when we didn’t in the second, the defense picked us up. We think of this as a region game, because it is such a big rivalry. We come in every year wanting to beat BA. It is great to just come in here and get the victory.”
“It means a lot, even though we have to keep grinding and getting better every week,” said MBA senior running back Johnothan Moore. “We are just big rivals. They do not like us. We do not like them. Every time we play each other, it is going to be a dog fight.”
“It will definitely be some motivation in the upcoming season,” said Eagles sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre. “Obviously the season is not over, we will just work even harder.”
MBA got the scoring started in the first quarter, capping off a drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Ole Miss commit Reed to senior wide receiver Claiborne Richards.
Late in the first quarter, MBA extended their lead to 14-0 on a 41-yard burst for a touchdown by Moore.
Early in the second quarter, MacIntyre ended BA's drive with a 39-yard strike to senior wide receiver Meyer Pereira to cut into the Big Red lead 14-7.
With 6:12 remaining in the first half, MBA continued to hit their stride on offense as Reed found junior tight end Blake Ragsdale from 22 yards out to stretch the Big Red lead to 21-7.
Brentwood Academy tacked on a field goal by senior kicker George Laster to inch closer with four minutes remaining in the first half.
Moore doubled his fun on the night with an electric 49-yard touchdown run two minutes later to lengthen the MBA lead to 28-10.
On the final play before halftime, Laster nailed a 30-yard field goal to narrow the halftime deficit to 28-13.
Early in the third quarter, Brentwood Academy executed a balanced drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown run by senior Deuce Scott and a made two-point conversion as the Eagles pulled within seven, 28-21.
“I think we dispersed the ball well, and Deuce did a great job running it,” said MacIntyre. “We left a lot of points on the board, but I think we did an alright job on offense.”
It was a defensive clinic both ways until a little less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Moore tallied the trifecta of touchdowns from one yard out to give the Big Red a 35-21 advantage.
“I love my o-line so much,” said Moore. “They are some dogs. They fought all night, and I could not do it without them.”
“Whenever J-Mo (Johnothan Moore) breaks free, he is always able to have a big night,” said Reed. “He is a big running back, has some speed behind him, and is really hard to tackle. Honestly, I compare him to Deuce Scott on BA. I think J-Mo is a little faster.”
The Eagles had a chance to pull within a touchdown, but the MBA defense stood tall on their last possession, winning the contest 35-21.
“They struggled a little bit at first,” said Reed. “After the first half, they really came off the ball and caused some problems.”
Brentwood Academy will travel to Memphis to take on district rival Christian Brothers next Friday.
“That game is huge because it is district,” said MacIntyre. “We will be ready for sure.”
MBA remains undefeated on the season and will look to keep the streak alive, traveling to Pope Prep (formally John Paul II) next week.
“I think it (being undefeated) is just the trust with each player and each coach,” said Reed. “We put in a lot of work week in and week out. We need to go in and execute.”
“Just encouraging each other and being one team is the key,” said Moore. “We pick each other up in practice, if we make a bad play. We just bring life into each other.”
