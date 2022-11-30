Brentwood Academy head football coach Cody White announced on Wednesday that he will be resigning after 11 years at the helm of the program. White also served as the school's athletic director.
“Brentwood Academy has been one of the great blessings to the White family for the past eleven years," White shared in an email with the school.
"Seeing our daughters influenced by Christ through this community is a gift we cannot repay, as it will carry them throughout their lives. The opportunity to coach in a school with an incredible football and athletic tradition created and formed by Coach Flatt, his coaches, and student-athletes has been an honor and a privilege.”
During his 11-year tenure as head coach, White compiled a 103-27 record, leading the program to four straight DII-AAA state championships from 2015 through 2018 and qualifying for the state playoffs in all but one season.
This season, the Eagles fell just inches short of another state title game appearance, falling to Baylor 44-39 in the semifinals on a controversial final play.
“We are thankful to Coach White for his passion for Brentwood Academy athletics, the mission of the school, and his impact on hundreds of young student-athletes during the past eleven years,” BA Headmaster Curt Masters said in a release.
White will still serve as Brentwood Academy's AD through June, when he and his wife Lori will move back to their home state of Texas where two of the couple's daughters live. Their daughter Lauren, a senior at Brentwood Academy, will also be graduating this spring.
The three-time Tennessee High School Coach of the Year will help Brentwood Academy in the search for his successor.
Prior to his stint at BA, White served as the head coach and AD at Denison High School in Denison, Texas and as head coach at Highland Park High School in Dallas and Odessa Permian High School in Odessa, Texas.
