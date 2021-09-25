Brentwood Academy quarterback Landon Wells called it a revealing loss.
“They’re obviously a great defense, but we missed a lot of opportunities,” Wells said of Friday’s 21-0 defeat at Montgomery Bell Academy. “The big plays are what everyone sees, but it’s just the little mistakes we’re all making that we need to clean up and we’re going to, but tonight really revealed a lot of it.”
MBA (3-3) handed BA (3-3) its first shutout loss since Xavier, Ohio, blanked the Eagles in 2013.
“Their thing that they’re kind of known for is they’re going to be in the right place at the right time,” Wells said of MBA. “Really well coached and they have great athletes, too, to go along with it. They’re hard to catch on some mistakes.”
The Big Red held the Eagles to 153 yards in offense: 63 rushing and 90 passing.
MBA allowed only seven points in its last two games.
“It’s the Brentwood Academy-MBA rivalry,” Big Red quarterback Marcel Reed said. “We were going out and the defense just kept saying, ‘kill,’ and they went out there and killed.”
MBA forced BA to punt on its first six possessions before George Laster’s 29-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with 3:15 left in the third quarter.
“They outplayed us in every single phase, so we’ve got to do a better job or I’ve got to do a better job as a head coach,” BA’s Cody White said. “A lot of mistakes that are just self-inflicted both sides and that’ll get you beat when you’re not overwhelming a great team and that’s where we are.”
White said the Eagles can be a good team if they’re clean with what they do.
MBA senior Rhett Hayles rushed for a career-high 205 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.
“They played their best game of the season,” Hayles said of his offensive line. “It was awesome running behind them. It was like there were holes left and right. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Hayles’ 63-yard TD run off left guard gave the Big Red a 7-0 lead with 2:19 left in the first quarter.
“We were physical from the start and we came together,” MBA senior tackle Grayson Morgan said. “We were communicating and there were not many missed assignments so when we’re not doing that we can be a dominant offensive line.”
Morgan said Hayles was hitting gaps and he found ways to get a couple yards even on plays when the line didn’t create much of a hole.
Morgan (6-5 270) has 29 scholarship offers.
“Really, it’s between Vandy, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Maryland,” Morgan said. “Those are my top four. It’s still open right now.”
MBA’s Johnothan Moore rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries as the Big Red pounded away on the ground.
Reed threw TD passes of 15 and 16 yards to Claiborne Richards in both corners of the end zone in the second quarter.
The 6-2, 185-pound junior scrambled out of the pocket on both TDs to buy time for his receivers. His first TD was to the left corner of the end zone and the second was to the right.
“We do it all the time,” Reed said of Richards’ route adjustments. “If he’s not open, I roll out and he makes an adjustment to me and I find him. He’s always open and I know he’s going to catch it, so I throw it to him.”
Reed’s second scoring strike to Richards gave MBA a 21-0 lead with three seconds left in the first half.
He’s up to 16 or 17 offers, including eight Southeastern Conference schools.
“I’m going to the Alabama-Ole Miss game next week,” Reed said. “My sister’s down there (at Alabama) so we’re going to visit her. That’s a real good team.”
MBA drove inside the BA 5-yard line on its final possession after the Eagles muffed a punt at the Big Red 45.
“I’m really proud of the way we responded after losing a few games in a row,” MBA coach Marty Euverard said. “It’s probably one of the toughest schedules MBA has ever played. Every night.”
The Big Red’s non-region schedule includes Ravenwood, Pearl-Cohn, Christ Presbyterian Academy and Ensworth.
MBA has won its last two games, rebounding from a three-game losing streak.
Up Next Friday
BA hosts Christian Brothers in a DII-AAA West Region game.
MBA hosts Pope John Paul II in a DII-AAA East/Middle Region game.
