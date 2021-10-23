The Brentwood Academy Eagles football team (6-3, 2-1) remain in the running for the D-II AAA title.
The Eagles defended home turf against the Ensworth Tigers (6-3, 3-1) on Senior Night for the 33-22 victory Friday night.
“It is a huge win, especially giving us confidence going into the end of the season,” said Brentwood Academy quarterback Landon Wells. “If we play together, we have a chance to beat anyone in our league.”
“I think this is a very defining win for us,” said Brentwood Academy defensive back/wide receiver Kaleb Lyons. “Coming back after fall break, we had a rocky start. I think this win helped define our team and get the train rolling, going into the playoffs.”
Brentwood Academy got on the board in the first quarter with a drive ending in a 46-yard field goal by junior kicker George Laster, 3-0.
Ensworth answered 18 seconds later with an electric 80-yard touchdown run by junior running back Mark Smith to give the Tigers a 7-3 lead. Smith gained over 100 rushing yards in the contest.
In the second quarter, BA senior quarterback Landon Wells threw a strike for 46 yards to BA junior wide receiver Ian Scott to give the Eagles a 10-7 advantage.
Later in the quarter, Wells showed off his wheels, executing an 11-yard rushing touchdown to stretch the Brentwood Academy lead into halftime 17-7. Wells tallied 48 rushing yards in the game.
Early in the third quarter, Wells threw a jump ball from 14 yards out that senior wide receiver DJ Senter caught over the defender to increase the Eagles lead 24-7. Landon Wells accumulated 256 passing yards along with 2 passing touchdowns.
“Landon is a playmaker,” said Lyons. “He does everything he can for the team. He gets the job done.”
“We had a good practice this week,” said Wells. “Having guys like DJ that go up and get the ball make everything click.”
Later in the frame, Ensworth junior quarterback Levi Moore dialed it up from long distance with a 64-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jacob Page to cut into the Eagles lead 24-14.
On their next possession, BA kicker Laster tacked on a 22-yard field goal to stretch the Eagles lead to 27-14.
Near the end of the third quarter, BA completed a steady drive, handing the ball off to junior running back Deuce Scott as he pounded his way to the end zone from four yards out, making it 33-14. Scott totaled 118 rushing yards against Ensworth.
“Deuce is good,” said Lyons. “With the ball in his hands, I feel confident he will make a play.”
In the fourth quarter, Ensworth quarterback Moore ended the sustained Tigers drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown and executed a 2-point conversion to cut the Brentwood Academy margin to 33-22.
Brentwood Academy milked the clock on their final possession of the quarter after stopping Ensworth on fourth down to win the game 33-22.
The Eagles defense stood tall, collecting two fumble recoveries in the game and only allowing 22 points.
“Ensworth has a great offense,” said Brentwood Academy quarterback Wells. “Our defense has a lot of playmakers and brings a lot of energy. It is so fun to watch them get excited for each other.”
“I think the coaches put together a really good game plan,” said Lyons. “We took away what they like to do most.”
Ensworth will host Briarcrest at home next Friday.
Brentwood Academy will travel to Memphis University School next week.
“Another hard-fought game,” said Lyons. “If we keep playing hard, doing our job and playing our role, it will all play out how it is supposed to be.”
“We hope to carry on and do the same thing,” said Wells. “We want to play well and just finish the regular season on a win.”
