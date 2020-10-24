The Brentwood Academy Eagles football (9-0, 4-0) defeated region rival Ensworth (2-5, 0-3) 16-7 Friday night to secure the number one seed and home field advantage until the state championship game.
“Our first goal every year is to get in the playoffs,” said Coach White. “Our second goal is to win the region. We get in the tournament and get to play it on our terms and our field. Hopefully, that will carry us as we take it one step at a time into the playoffs.”
The game was delayed two and a half hours due to lightning and thunderstorms at the usual kickoff time.
In the first quarter, neither offense was able to generate a scoring drive until BA senior kicker Teagan Lenderick booted a 38-yard field goal through the uprights with 3:03 remaining to get on the board 3-0.
It was a defensive struggle in the second quarter until BA sophomore running back Deuce Scott (93 yards, 1td) scampered into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining to push the Eagles lead to 10-0.
“He (Deuce) has had a big impact for a while on our team,” said Coach White. “I am really proud of him. He has done a really good job of becoming our number one running back.”
The third quarter continued with stalled drives for both teams until Lenderick tacked on his second field goal of the game, a 25 yarder, extending the Eagles lead to 13-0.
Ensworth’s offense answered with one second remaining in the third quarter, on a 12-yard screen touchdown pass by sophomore quarterback Levi Moore to senior wide receiver Andre Turrentine to cut into the BA lead 13-7.
In the fourth quarter, the Lenderick kicking clinic continued with his third field goal of the game from 38 yards to extend the BA lead 16-7.
“I would like for somebody to show me a better kicker in the United States, to be honest with you,” said Coach White. “He is phenomenal, and we have complete confidence in him. Any time we put him in, we have a chance to put points on the board.”
The Eagles defense held tight the remainder of the contest and did not allow the Tigers to score again.
BA won 16-7 with three forced turnovers on defense in the game.
“The defensive staff did a great job,” said Coach White. “Our defensive coordinator was out most of the week due to quarantine, so the guys picked up the slack. We were very shorthanded, but the seniors led the way and executed the game plan.”
BA will take on Baylor on the road next Friday.
“We just want to go out there with a competitive spirit,” said Coach White. “It is awfully difficult to go undefeated with the schedule we play, but the kids have a chance to do that.”
