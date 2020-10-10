The Brentwood Academy Eagles football team (8-0, 3-0) defended their home turf on senior night to defeat fierce region rival the Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red (3-2, 2-1) 24-14 Friday night.
“When you win over your rival, it is always a big deal,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Cody White. “I think we got better as a football team tonight.”
On their first possession, MBA started the contest with a drive ending in an 11-yard touchdown run by senior running back Patrick Wilk to give the Big Red the early 7-0 lead.
The Eagles answered back with a little over a minute remaining in the opening quarter on a 35-yard touchdown strike by BA senior quarterback Tayler Montiel to junior tight end D.J. Senter to tie the game at 7.
Brentwood Academy continued to soar in the second quarter moving the ball down the field, culminating in a six-yard fade route touchdown pass by Montiel (241 yards 2 touchdowns) to senior wide receiver Amir Annoor (110 yards receiving, 1 TD) to give the Eagles the lead 14-7.
“He (Montiel) is an exceptional player and sees the field really well,” said Coach White. “Amir was spectacular for us tonight and made some incredible catches.”
Late in the third quarter, the Eagles combined an efficient passing and ground attack capped off by an electric 39-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Deuce Scott (158 yards, 1 TD) to stretch the Eagles lead to 21-7.
“He came back from a really serious knee injury last year,” said Coach White. “He was a fierce competitor tonight and gave us a lift. That, combined with the offensive line, is the biggest positive I will take from tonight.”
Early in the fourth quarter, MBA’s offense continued to fight with their running game all the way to the end zone as Wilk picked up an 8-yard rushing touchdown to cut into the BA lead 21-14.
With 5:10 remaining in the game, rain forced the BA offense to run the ball exclusively to set up a 24-yard field goal by senior kicker Teagen Lenderick, giving the Eagles a 24-14 lead.
MBA had a chance to come back late, but BA’s defense stood tall to secure the Eagles victory 24-14 at home and remain undefeated.
“We played well and did not give up anything cheap,” said Coach White. “They are a big play offense, and we were able to hold them down. Early in the first drive we were not great, but our coaching staff did a good job at halftime settling them down and setting some edges.”
BA will have a bye week before they take on region foe Ensworth on the road on Oct. 23.
“It has been a long haul for our team, so it will be good getting away,” said Coach White. “We will practice a little bit and give them (our team) a break. Then we will get ready for Ensworth a week from Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.