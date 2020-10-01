Another member of Brentwood Academy's vaunted offensive line is bound for a top college program.
Eagles guard Noah Josey shared on Twitter Thursday night his intent to commit to Virginia.
"It's crazy to be in this position," Josey shared in his announcement, next thanking all the factors he credits for helping him get to this day.
The sought-after offensive lineman had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Kentucky, among other top schools, per 247 Sports, before deciding to become a Cavalier.
His BA teammate Eli Sutton is committed to North Carolina, meaning Josey and Sutton will be competing against each other at the next level in the ACC.
BA is 6-0 this season heading into Saturday morning's game at home against Knox Catholic. It will be BA's Homecoming that day.
