Brentwood Academy alum and cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been hoping for a new contract for some time.
Wednesday, he finally got one, and it's quite lucrative.
The Los Angeles Rams, who traded for Ramsey last fall, have signed Ramsey to a five-year contract worth $105 million. He will average $21 million a season under his new contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
It makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
Ramsey excitedly confirmed the news on his Twitter account.
The cornerback has been after a new deal for quite some time. In Jacksonville, a new contract became a source of contention between him and the organization.
Ramsey even showed up to training camp last summer in Jacksonville in an armored truck as an obvious hint at his contract desires.
The cornerback wound up requesting for a trade out of Florida and getting one to Los Angeles before the 2019 NFL trade deadline.
He reported to training camp this summer with the Rams without a new deal, confident one was on the way. With his massive new deal, Los Angeles has rewarded that patience.
Before his deal, the former BA Eagle showed off his generosity and love for his hometown by donating $1 million to a prep academy in Nashville.
Ramsey had 50 tackles, one interception, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles last year between Jacksonville and Los Angeles in 12 games.
He is now a teammate of former Ravenwood receiver Van Jefferson, who was drafted to the Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft in April.
