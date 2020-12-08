After a banner year on the gridiron, Brentwood Academy kicker Teagan Lenderink has been honored as the best in the state.
He was chosen as the TSSAA's Kicker of the Year Tuesday at the socially distant version of the annual Mr. Football awards.
Lenderink, a one-year Eagle, was a crucial part of the team's 10-0 regular season run that ended just short of a state title berth.
The kicker went 20/28 on the season, with his longest field goal coming from 54 yards. He was one successful kick shy of tying former BA kicker James Wilhoit's single-season state record of 21 field goals.
He was in a category with Trey Turk of Oakland and Connor Wood of Lexington.
Four fellow Williamson County-area athletes, Ravenwood tight end Jake Briningstool (6A), Summit quarterback Destin Wade (5A), CPA running back/linebacker Langston Patterson (D-II AA) and Father Ryan QB D.C. Tabscott (D-II AAA) were finalists in their respective classes.
“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA, said in a release.
“They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”
Below is the full list of winners from the day's Mr. Football awards, courtesy of the TSSAA.
Division I, Class 1A
Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg
Division I, Class 2A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Division I, Class 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Division I, Class 4A
Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
Division I, Class 5A
Prince Kollie, David Crockett
Division I, Class 6A
C.J. Taylor, Warren County
Division II, Class A
Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
Division II, Class AA
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Division II, Class AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kicker of the Year
Teagan Lenderink, Brentwood Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.