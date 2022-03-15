After spending his entire career in Green Bay, Brentwood alum Lucas Patrick has picked a new NFC North team for his next home.
Patrick agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's one worth $8 million over two years, with $4 million fully guaranteed in year one.
It reunites Patrick with new Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was the Packers' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2020-21 and the QBs coach in 2019.
Patrick worked his way from being an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016 to a valuable, flexible guard and center for the Packers. He's started in 34 games in his career at both spots, and has played in 73.
He joins a Bears team that is focusing on building around former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears lost guard/center James Daniels to the Pittsburgh Steelers Tuesday, paving the way for someone like Patrick to come in and compete for a starting role at either center or guard.
Patrick is a Brentwood High School alum, graduating in 2011.
