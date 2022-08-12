With his sophomore year on the horizon, former Brentwood receiver Walker Merrill is working to take on more responsibilities.
He played out of the slot in a reserve role during his freshman campaign with the Vols, hauling in five catches for 52 yards last season in 10 games and one start.
Now, he's trying to push for more snaps in a crowded receiver room with seniors like Cedric Tillman and Ramel Keyton and juniors Jalin Hyatt and Jimmy Holiday on the roster, among other players.
His positional coach Kelsey Pope, though, praised Merrill's work ethic this week in a press conference, per 247Sports.
"Walk has had a really good camp," Pope said of Merrill. "For him, last spring he had a knee injury that he kind of had to work through, so camp he was kind of just working back. He’s been really good, because Walker plays harder than anybody on the field, so he’s always going to give himself a chance to be successful."
The former Bruin has been sporting a black visor on his helmet during training camp to help deal with migraines, which he's had affect him since middle school.
He was inspired by NFL running back Mark Ingram, who uses a black visor for the same reason.
“I have ongoing migraine problems," Merrill told the Knoxville News-Sentinel Thursday. "So the sun sometimes affects it. We try to keep those minimal. So I have a dark visor.
"I am just trying not to get them. I wear the visor. Hopefully, everything goes correct. Knock on wood, I have had a better deal since I have been wearing it.”
Merrill and the Vols open the season Sept. 1 at home against Ball State.
