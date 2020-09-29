Brentwood cornerback John Howse won't be going for to play for his college football career.
The sought-after defensive back will be heading down to West End to join the Vanderbilt Commodores, he shared Tuesday morning on Twitter.
Howse, a senior, is a three-star recruit at the spot, per 24/7 Sports, who had offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Penn State, Arkansas, Virginia and more.
"The game of football has taught me so much in life," Howse said in his announcement video. "It's about toughness, faith, hard work and dedication, and that everything is earned, not given.
"Playing D-1 football has been a dream of mine ever since I could remember. God has given me the strength and abilities to be in the position I am in today. God has also blessed me with great parents who have sacrificed a lot to get me where I am today, and amazing family members who have been by my side through it all.
"I'm thankful for all the opportunities and rewards and can't wait for more to come. With that being said, I'm staying home for the next three to four years. I'll be committing to Vanderbilt University."
Howse's teammate Walker Merrill, a wide receiver, is headed to Tennessee, while his quarterback, Cade Granzow, has an offer from Vanderbilt on the table. Former Brentwood Academy wideout Cam Johnson and tight end Gavin Schoenwald are juniors at Vandy now, as is former Lipscomb Academy defensive tackle Rutger Reitmaier.
The Bruins are 4-1 on the season and will face Independence Friday.
