After a disappointing 0-3 start to the season, things are starting to look up for Brentwood.
The Bruins won for the fourth time in five games with a 42-7 rout at Franklin on Friday night.
“I’ll be honest with you, we had to figure out some scheme stuff,” Brentwood first-year head coach Clint Finch said. “We had a lot of new kids and I think it took us a while to figure out our offensive and defensive schemes to kind of match our talent level. I think we had to figure out some personnel issues: who’s playing where, who should be on the field, who shouldn’t be on the field.”
Brentwood (4-4, 2-2 Region 7-6A) beat Franklin (1-7, 0-4) for the sixth straight time in the series.
The Admirals haven’t defeated the Bruins since 2016.
“I told (our players) in the postgame talk this is the oldest rivalry in the county and this is always a big deal,” Finch said. “Anytime Brentwood beats Franklin, that’s a big deal.”
Running back Scott Collins and quarterback Davis White led the way for the Bruins.
Collins rushed for four touchdowns and 87 yards on 13 carries, scoring on three 1-yard runs and a 3-yard burst.
“Shout out to the line: doing everything they can opening up holes for me,” Collins said. “Really, everybody contributed.”
Collins also scored four touchdowns in a season-opening loss to Blackman in August.
“We knew we were better than how we were playing earlier in the season and we were just focusing on getting better each day and not worrying about the past,” Collins said.
White passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns, both to Aaron Walton.
He found Walton wide-open on the right sideline for a 32-yard TD with 8:23 left in the second quarter.
Then on Brentwood’s next possession he hit his tight end with a 33-yard screen pass for another score.
“I’ve got a lot of good receivers around me and my o-line, they’re blocking for me so I’ve got a lot of time,” White said. “Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Despite its slow start, Brentwood has a good chance to make the playoffs.
“The easiest way to say it is this: if we can go in there and beat Centennial in Week 10, I believe we’ll be in the playoffs,” Finch said. “So that’s going to be our mindset. We know we have to beat them to get in and then we don’t require any help.”
Brentwood took a 28-0 lead before Franklin finally got on the scoreboard when freshman Riley Jordan found a seam on the right side for a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown late in the first half.
“I was kind of jogging at first, but then I hit it hard and I saw that I had the kicker left and I made a move and I just scored,” Jordan said. “It kind of opened up when I got to the 10.”
Brentwood held Franklin to just 22 yards in total offense: 13 passing and nine rushing.
“They’re just physical and they play hard,” Franklin coach Alex Melton said of Brentwood’s defense. “That was no surprise at all.”
Franklin's offense never got the ball deeper than Brentwood's 41-yard line.
Brentwood built its lead to 35-7 at halftime before Collins added an insurance touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Brentwood and Franklin both have byes next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.