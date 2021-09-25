Brentwood High School football cruised to a win over Hillsboro High School, 31-7, behind a pair of super seniors in their final Homecoming game.
Senior quarterback Davis White and tight end Aaron Walton connected four times including three times in the first half to give the Bruins (2-4) their second win of the season under first-year head coach Clint Finch.
“It was a pretty impressive night," Finch said. “Aaron has been really, really good for us. He's been good for us all year, he's just been solid and steady all year long, and at times like tonight, been spectacular… Davis did a great job getting the ball to Aaron and giving him a chance to make a play.”
White finished with 22 completions on 33 attempts for 208 yards and four touchdowns. Walton had seven receptions for 96 yards and the scores.
The duo opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter. After a 27-yard field goal early in the second quarter by Aiden Parker put the Bruins up 10-0, they connected for a 12-yard score to make it 17-0 midway through the second quarter. There are two other scores came in the third of 25 and 30 yards respectively to put the game out of reach.
Senior running back Scott Collins also had a nice night with 20 carries for 106 yards, and six catches for 39 yards receiving.
The Bruins offense came to play Friday night racking up 311 yards of total offense to go along with their stout defense, which Finch praised for continuing to step up every week.
“I think if you go back over the last three or four weeks, our defense has been playing well enough that we should be winning ball games," Finch said. “At the end of the day, our defense is turning a pretty solid high school defense. Tonight, we were fortunate we were able to score some points and back those boys up."
The Bruins defense held Hillsboro to zero rushing yards just 23 yards total offense in the first half and 134 yards for the game. Most of which came on 52-yard pass on a second half drive that resulted in no points. Hillsboro’s only score came after a blocked punt late in the fourth quarter on a short field.
Hillsboro hampered themselves all night with penalties. They committed 13 total penalties, which accounted for 90 yards. Seven of them were illegal procedure penalties and kept them in tough passing situations all night.
It also meant the Bruins had short fields to work with most of the night.
“What I was really proud of, for the most part, when they made mistakes, which we can't control what they do, we control how we respond to it," Finch said. "We were able to take those penalties and turn them into positives for us."
Henry Handley led the way with five tackles for the defense. Adam Fontechia grabbed an interception and Ruger Humble recorded a sack late in the fourth quarter.
The Bruins look to use the momentum of this win to help them as they step back into region play next week on the road against a hot Independence football team.
“For a 3-3 football team, I don't know if you're going to find a football team as good as they are,” Finch said. “We know it's going to be a tough game to go down and play at their place… we know that Independence is going to be ready to play, and we're going to work or tails off to be ready to play as well. We hope it turns into a really good Williamson County Friday night football game.”
Opening kick for the game will be at 7 p.m. Friday in Thompson Station.
Commented