The 2020 football season continues to shift around and open up fascinating pairings with COVID-19 cancellations beginning to ramp up.
With that, a midweek swap-up has left Brentwood High School with another premiere matchup this season.
Both Williamson County Schools and Oakland High School have confirmed that the Patriots have matched up with the Bruins for a Friday night contest at Brentwood this week. Both teams had an opening with cancellations and could schedule new opponents.
It'll be Homecoming for Brentwood on Friday, who saw its key region contest with Independence postponed Tuesday after IHS was shut down through Friday due to COVID-19 cases spiking in the school.
Earlier this season, Brentwood and Brentwood Academy scheduled each other when both had their Week Two contests fall to the wayside.
Brentwood has been impacted by COVID four times this season with its opponents: besides Indy, Metro's pause on football made the BA game possible, the team's Dickson Co. game was postponed in early September and the team's game with CPA was cancelled last week by the Lions.
Brentwood is 4-1 this season and a clear contender for the Region 6-6A crown. The team's last game was its Battle of the Woods victory at Ravenwood.
Oakland, a longtime powerhouse in the state, is 6-0 this season.
The game will tip off Friday night at BHS.
