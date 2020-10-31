It took some help from its archrival, but Brentwood three-peated in Region 6-6A on Friday night.
The Bruins’ 49-7 rout of visiting Centennial, coupled with Ravenwood’s win over Independence, gave Brentwood the region championship.
Brentwood (7-3), Ravenwood (6-4) and Independence (6-2) each finished with 4-1 league records and all three had a win against each other.
The third tiebreaker, most overall wins, made the Bruins the champs.
“We put it in somebody else’s hands and we didn’t control our own destiny,” said Bruins coach Ron Crawford, whose team lost to Indy last week. "When I was at Cleveland I was in a three-way tie and we were the third seed, so I’ve been on both ends personally.”
Brentwood rattled off 42 consecutive points after falling behind 7-0 on a trick play on the second play from scrimmage.
Centennial (2-8, 1-4) couldn’t contain Bruins quarterback Cade Granzow and wide receiver Walker Merrill.
Granzow completed 24 of 27 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown. His completion percentage was a sizzling 89% and he also rushed for 62 yards and one TD.
Merrill showed why he is a Tennessee commit with 15 catches for 201 yards and one TD.
“They’re very special kids,” Cougars coach Matt Kriesky said. “You’ve got to be able to, one, contain Granzow and two, tackle Merrill. And those are two things we had a hard time doing tonight. Not being able to stop those two, it’s going to be a good night for Brentwood.”
Brentwood outdid Centennial 26-2 in first downs and 495-108 in total yards.
The Bruins never punted and held the Cougars to -9 rushing yards.
Crawford was critical of his team’s defense against Independence, but they responded with a dominant performance against a young Centennial team.
Brentwood linebacker Spencer Rich returned an interception 25 yards for a TD as the Bruins pulled away midway through the third quarter.
“I just got in my pass drop and saw the quarterback’s eyes go left,” Rich said. “I got the pick and I just booked it to the outside and got in the end zone. That was a really special play, my first touchdown.”
The night started off great for the Cougars when Cannon Plowman connected with Jason Bennett on a 92-yard tailback pass, giving Centennial a 7-0 lead early.
But it was all downhill from there.
Luke Walters’ 3-yard TD run tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter.
Granzow’s 5-yard TD run and the senior’s 32-yard TD pass to Merrill when the senior split the safeties in the second quarter gave the Bruins a 21-7 halftime lead.
Granzow’s 32-yard TD pass to Aaron Walton, Rich’s pick-six and Walters’ second rushing TD from 7 yards out increased Brentwood’s advantage to 42-7 in the third quarter.
Backup QB Davis White’s 11-yard TD pass to Luke Fontechia in the middle of the end zone finished the scoring with 4:39 left.
Centennial lost its last five games after a 2-3 start.
“We started pretty much two freshmen, numerous sophomores and a couple of juniors so we return a lot of folks on both sides of the ball next year,” Kriesky said. “Hopefully, in the future we’ll have some success.”
Streak Continues
Former Brentwood Principal James Parker attended his 447th Bruins football game. He's been to every one in school history.
