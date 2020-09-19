Few rivalries in the state of Tennessee match the intensity of the Battle of the Woods.
Friday night was another classic, as the Brentwood Bruins edged the Ravenwood Raptors 28-21 in overtime, earning bragging rights over their Williamson County rivals for the third straight season.
“They probably want to play again, but I’d rather not,” Bruins coach Ron Crawford said jokingly. “It’s been an emotional week for us, and it was nice for us to come out with some type of win. It’s nice to beat a rival, and they have a really good football team.”
Brentwood led 21-13 in the fourth quarter after a Cade Granzow three-yard touchdown run. The Bruins clung to that lead until Tre Thomas ran for a seven-yard gain, fumbled the ball two yards into the end zone and recovered it to pull the Raptors within 21-19.
Justin Smitherman ran it in from two yards out for the 2-point conversion to knot it up with minutes left. Ravenwood turned it over two more times in the quarter, while Brentwood punted once, and kicker Thomas Day, back in action after his time competing on NBC's America's Got Talent, missed a 37-yard field goal that would’ve ended the game in regulation.
Brentwood had the ball first in overtime, and everyone in the stadium knew who was going to get the ball. After a few short-yardage runs, Granzow punched it in from two yards out to put the Bruins ahead 28-21.
“I didn’t even have to tell him, I think he knew I wanted the ball in my hands,” Granzow said.
“We were down so many people, (Cade) was our best offense,” Crawford continued. “We executed about as good as we could. It was a phenomenal performance by Cade and by our defense.”
On the ensuing drive, the Brentwood defense held strong. Quarterback Trevor Andrews couldn’t find any running room on first or second down, and on third down had tight end Jake Briningstool – who scored on a 53-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter – open in the back corner, but Bruins defensive back Nick Hailey knocked the ball away.
Then on fourth down, Andrews under-threw a wide-open Brendan Dickinson to hand Brentwood an 11-10 lead in the all-time series.
“Ravenwood is a good team,” Crawford said. “We’ve both been good and that’s why we meet in the playoffs. But we’ve got a lot of work to do before that occurs. We’ll enjoy this one until we get ready to play next week.”
Added Granzow: “It’s a blessing. God has given me those wins and He’s blessed us (with great success against Ravenwood). It’s a good win, but now we’re focused on CPA. Now we’re focused on next week and this gives us good confidence going in.”
Granzow finished 13 of 25 for 88 yards and a touchdown while adding another 73 yards on the ground and two more scores. Aaron Walton had six receptions for 32 yards and John Howse, a defensive back being recruited by Power 5 teams, added two receptions for 29 yards while filling in for Walker Merrill, a Tennessee commit.
For Ravenwood, Andrews completed 9 of 23 passes for 111 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He also ran for 82 yards. Briningstool, a Clemson commit, had three grabs for 84 yards and a TD.
While the loss stings, there is a silver lining for the Raptors. The last two seasons, Ravenwood has lost the regular season meeting with Brentwood, but won the rematch in the playoffs.
Brentwood travels to CPA next week while Ravenwood hosts IMG Academy, the No. 1-ranked high school football team in the country.
