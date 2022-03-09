Yet another Brentwood Bruin is headed to play college football.
Brentwood cornerback Carter Patton has picked Ole Miss as his next stop, signaling his commitment to the school Wednesday as a preferred walk-on.
"Thankful for everyone that helped me get here, I’m committing to Ole Miss as a pwo," Patton shared on Twitter with the news.
The senior will join a host of alums from the area, including former Independence receiver Calvin Wilson, former Ravenwood offensive lineman Luke Shouse, former Brentwood Academy tight end Luke Knox and defensive lineman Clayton Ladd, former Father Ryan receiver Joshua Pfeifer, former Pearl-Cohn defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove and former Wilson Central long snapper Jared Lawrence.
East Robertson safety Taylor Groves is also slated to join Ole Miss.
Patton helped Brentwood make the second round of the 6A playoffs this past fall under first-year head coach Clint Finch.
He made the Region 7-6A first team in his final year with the Bruins and had 101 total tackles, four forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss.
