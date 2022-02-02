BHS
Submitted by BHS

Brentwood High School celebrated National Signing Day Wednesday, and saw these athletes sign with these athletic programs. 

  • Hallie Frist, Beach Volleyball, TCU
  • Hollye Tate, Volleyball, Centre College
  • Kaitlyn Lorenzi, Basketball, Hanover College
  • Sofia Rutherford, Track and Field, Northeastern University
  • Teagan Oakes, Softball and Swimming, Lincoln College
  • Zade Gawrys, Lacrosse, Trine University
  • Nate Johnson, Lacrosse, Vassar College
  • Sam Beasley, Football, Washington University in St. Louis
  • Keith Spivey, Football, Carnegia Mellon
  • Andres Martinez, Soccer, Freed-Hardeman