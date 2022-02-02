Brentwood High School celebrated National Signing Day Wednesday, and saw these athletes sign with these athletic programs.
- Hallie Frist, Beach Volleyball, TCU
- Hollye Tate, Volleyball, Centre College
- Kaitlyn Lorenzi, Basketball, Hanover College
- Sofia Rutherford, Track and Field, Northeastern University
- Teagan Oakes, Softball and Swimming, Lincoln College
- Zade Gawrys, Lacrosse, Trine University
- Nate Johnson, Lacrosse, Vassar College
- Sam Beasley, Football, Washington University in St. Louis
- Keith Spivey, Football, Carnegia Mellon
- Andres Martinez, Soccer, Freed-Hardeman
