The Lipscomb Academy Mustangs (2-0) and Independence Eagles (1-1) faced off tonight in another Middle Tennessee non-district public vs. private matchup.
While the turnovers and other miscues could tell the story of this game, it was the performance of running back Alex Broome that was the difference.
Broome, a Boston College commit, finished the night with 276 total yards and six total touchdowns, a career high, as the Mustangs beat the Eagles 62-7.
“We knew this was a game where we could get him going,” said LA head coach Trent Dilfer. “Our big guys up front wanted him to have a big game. We were very intentional about sticking with the run and get him as many touches as we can.”
Broome’s first touchdown shouldn’t have even made it past the line of scrimmage. He broke a tackle in the backfield that should’ve been at least a 5-yard loss and turned around and scored from inside the Independence 10 yard line.
The Mustangs scored three more times before the end of the first quarter to make it 27-0 after a missed extra point. Broome’s second and third score of the night included a run from nine yards out and a 53-yard scamper. Jaden Lyles also had a pick six after the second Broome touchdown, jumping on a pass in the backfield and taking it the distance.
Only one two more touchdowns would be scored before halftime with Independence’s coming from River Katina on a 34-yard streak towards the end zone. Before the break, Lipscomb Academy QB Luther Richesson tossed a screen pass to Broome for a 34-yard score, making it 34-7 at half.
Broome’s final two touchdowns came in the third quarter. The first of the two was a 38-yard run to the left side where he was untouched. The second involved him barreling through defenders on an 11-yard run.
While it’s easy to say that Broome was one of the main reason Lipscomb won this game, the Mustang defense also handed many possessions back to the offense with four interceptions on the night. They have only allowed 13 points to opposing offenses the last two weeks.
“They’re playing incredible,” said Dilfer. “They have a very high standard. We shut a lot of our opponents out last year, and that’s their standard. They’re versatile players. They know a lot about football and they play hard.”
The last two touchdowns of the night came from Carlin Walker, who has played a fullback as well as the defensive line throughout his career with the Mustangs.
“Our best players are the most unselfish players,” said Dilfer. “Alex was the one that came to me and said let’s get Carlin some touches. Thieman has a nice game last week. All three of those backs are very unselfish players. Carlin kinda been our fullback and tailback and he’s learned two positions.
Independence’s next game will a district game as they play Centennial at home.
Lipscomb Academy moves on to (2-0) as they play rival Goodpasture away from home next week with their first region game of the year as well.
“We try to get them primed every week to play their best football,” said Dilfer. “This team has earned our trust in practice. They prepare so well. We take the pads off of them more often than we did last year, and they practice just as hard. We’ve really preached since I’ve been here that you’re a product of your preparation, it’s been pretty phenomenal to see.”
