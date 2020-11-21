Cade Granzow reached a big milestone and his team made it to the semifinals.
The Brentwood quarterback recorded his 100th career touchdown with five rushing TDs and two passing TDs in a 55-34 shootout over visiting rival Franklin in a Class 6A quarterfinal Friday night.
“I was just doing whatever I can to help the team,” Granzow said. “(The offense) was clicking. I had two interceptions so that’s on me. I need to do better.”
It was an emotional win for the Bruins (10-3), who visit Bartlett (8-1) in next week’s semifinals.
Pat Crawford, mother of coach Ron Crawford and wife of defensive line coach Tom Crawford, died Tuesday evening after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
She was 80 and married to Tom for over 60 years.
“I would say it was probably more emotional pre-game, more emotional when dad showed up around 6,” Crawford said. “I think once you get into the game there you’re kind of on autopilot when you’ve done it as long as I have.”
Granzow passed for 231 yards and rushed for 93, leading his team to the final four for the first time since 2016.
“We love the Crawford family so much,” said Granzow, an Auburn baseball signee and preferred walk-on in football. “She raised a great son and had a great husband. They mean so much to us.”
Brentwood’s Walker Merrill, a Tennessee commit, caught 10 passes for 102 yards despite exiting last week’s win over Independence with a hamstring injury.
“We thought early in the week there was no way he would play,” Crawford said. “But he rehabbed and PT’ed it. He did not practice one single snap this week. He’s a phenomenal athlete and cares about his teammates.”
Merrill added to his school record of nearly 1,100 receiving yards this season despite missing 2-1/2 games due to injuries.
Brentwood’s Aaron Walton caught six passes for 106 yards and two TDs.
Franklin (7-6) narrowed the deficit to 34-27 with 4:53 left in the third quarter, but the Bruins pulled away with three consecutive TDs.
Brentwood outrushed Franklin 236-62 in Williamson County’s oldest rivalry.
“We stopped their run early and they started resorting to passing more,” Bruins linebacker Spencer Rich said. “But I think we cleaned up the run pretty good and we were all just playing tough. We knew this was our last game on our home field regardless for all the seniors.”
Franklin’s Connor Beavon passed for 465 yards and four TDs with two interceptions.
Taylor Spierto caught 11 passes for 246 yards and two TDs, both on 80-yard strikes.
Carson Repass caught seven passes for 129 yards and two TDs.
But the Admirals couldn’t contain Granzow.
“He’s a tough load when he’s coming downhill, but what I thought he did a lot tonight that hurt us is he extended plays,” Franklin coach Donnie Webb said. “He got stuff out of nothing sometimes. That makes him so tough to defend.”
Franklin started slowly this season before heating up.
“We were 2-4 at one time, so that means we went 5-2 those last seven games,” Webb said. “I thought we got better as the year went on. Our region, bar none, is the toughest public school region in the state, top to bottom.”
Beavon passed for 3,178 yards and 25 TDs this season.
Scott Collins led the Bruins with 95 rushing yards on seven carries.
Parker extends his streak
Former Brentwood principal James Parker watched his 450th Bruins football game.
He’s seen every one in school history during a span of 38 years. The field is named after him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.