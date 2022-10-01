The Centennial High School Cougars thwarted its crosstown rival Franklin High School Admirals’ homecoming with a thrilling 21-14 overtime victory in the ‘Battle of Franklin’ Friday night.
The Cougars (6-1, 2-1) scored on the opening possession of the overtime, thanks to a 2-play drive, which featured an 8-yard run by running back Taner Lee and a 1-yard run by Dominic Reed out of the wildcat formation.
Reed would eventually break up a fourth-down pass by Franklin sophomore quarterback Brewer Wilson in the end zone to seal the victory for the Cougars.
“You can’t say enough about Dominic Reed, what he did both offensively and defensively for us,” Kriesky said. “He and Taner Lee are playmakers, and when they want to get something done, they get it done.”
Kriesky said he didn’t have to say much to his team going into the overtime thanks to leaders like Lee and Reed.
“There were some nerves that I haven’t seen before,” he said. “I think Franklin had a great atmosphere tonight. But they came off, Dominic Reed and Taner, they came off the field as soon as we got into overtime and said, ‘we got you coach, we're going to win this.’”
Lee led the Cougars’ rushing attack with 138 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown. Reed finished with eight carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns. The other score came on a 14-yard run, also from the wildcat, to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:55 left to play in the game.
Franklin (0-7 0-3) played arguably its best game of the year. The Admirals scored on the opening possession of the game, when Brewer Wilson rolled out and found wide receiver Lucas Young on a jump ball, which he broke for a 40-yard catch-and-run to the end zone with 7:21 left to play in the first quarter.
Wilson finished the game 13-21 for 93 yards and a touchdown. Running back Cooper Jordan added 11 rushes for 43 yards.
Lee evened up the score, 7-7, when he gashed the Admirals defense for a 51-yard touchdown run with 10:16 left in the second quarter.
The Admirals regained the momentum late in the third quarter after Centennial quarterback Brendan Jones fumbled a snap on fourth-and-short and Franklin’s Thompson King returned the ball 47 yards for a touchdown to give his team the 14-7 lead. He also recovered a blocked field goal in the first quarter.
After the fumble, the Centennial defense clamped down on the Admirals. The defensive line started to get pressure on Wilson and made some big plays down the stretch from Gus McMurray and Caleb Workman.
Kriesky praised the way the Admirals played assignment football and were always in the right spots Friday night.
“We knew all week that coach Melton and those kids were going to give it everything they’ve got,” Kriesky said. They are a good football team. They play well, they have just been a play or two away each week.”
Franklin will travel to Brentwood High School next week. Centennial will have a big showdown at home against Ravenwood High School with playoff implications.
“It’s the first time in maybe four years that we have won two region games,” Kriesky said. “I feel like we can go into Ravenwood, not lax, but confident and not have as much pressure if we didn’t win this game tonight.”
