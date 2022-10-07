Centennial roared back from a 14-point deficit and went ahead for good on a 80-yard Taner Lee touchdown run with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 28-24 win over powerhouse Ravenwood Friday.
Ravenwood led most of the night but the Cougars (7-1) began to find their stride in the fourth quarter when they took their first lead on a Jyrine Otey 34-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Brendan Jones with 8:33 in the fourth quarter.
The Raptors (5-3) quickly struck back and took a 24-21 lead with 4:12 remaining when Carter Pace scored from three-yards out.
Pace was the workhorse for the Ravenwood offense again, carrying the ball 32 times for 114 yards and two scores.
Lee finished with 184 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.
“We knew Ravenwood was a physical, tough defense, and it would be tough running the ball,” Centennial coach Matt Kriesky said. “Taner was able to get outside and have that long run.”
Lee said he just had great blocks, and the team executed in a crucial moment.
“We haven’t beaten them in a while,” Lee said. “We had great blocks, and everyone did what they are supposed to do.”
There was plenty of talk on social media this week that Centennial had not played a tough early schedule, and Lee said the team was out to prove a point.
“We felt that was disrespectful,” Lee said. “So we had to come out big, bad, and mean.”
Centennial would seal to win with a Charlie Mills interception with 44 seconds remaining off quarterback Connor Swan. Swan was in for starting quarterback Kartuah Chapman, who was already a substitute for starter and Mississippi State commit Chris Parson who has missed two games due to injury.
Chapman ran for 130 yards and one touchdown and passed for 49 yards when he exited late in the fourth quarter.
In the end, Ravenwood head coach Will Hester said his team made too many mistakes when they had opportunities.
“We had opportunities where we had a turnover, and we also had to settle for a field goal in the first half,” Hester said. “Centennial beat us tonight, and we just have to get better and move forward.”
