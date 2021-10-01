For the first time since 2017, the Centennial Cougars football team (5-2,1-2) defeated the Franklin Admirals (1-7, 0-3) on Friday night 34-7 at home in the latest installment of the Battle of Franklin.
“This win means a lot,” said Centennial senior quarterback Cannon Plowman. “I remember about two years ago when it went to double overtime, I told myself that I would hold this helmet up (in a win), and here I am holding this helmet up on Centennial’s side.”
“It means a lot for the seniors,” said Centennial sophomore running back Tanner Lee. “For four years, they had not had a win yet. I am glad we got the win today for them.”
In the first quarter, Centennial got the scoring started on a drive ending with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Plowman. A missed extra point kept the Cougars lead 6-0.
Early in the second quarter, the Cougars continued to generate yards on the ground all the way to the end zone with a 7-yard touchdown by Lee. Plowman executed a 2-point conversion with a pass to Kofi Boggs to stretch the Centennial lead to 14-0.
Later in the second quarter, the Cougars dialed up a splash play from their offense with a 41-yard strike by Plowman to junior Brendan Jones, increasing their lead to 20-0 due to a missed extra point.
“I trust my guys,” said Plowman. “If I have to stay in the pocket, I will stay in the pocket. If I have to throw the ball, I will throw. Brendan Jones was down there and made some great plays.”
With a little over a minute remaining in the first half, Franklin executed a 65-yard missile from junior quarterback Cooper Brown to senior running back Ashton Orton to get on the board 20-7. This would remain the score at halftime.
In the third quarter, Plowman implemented a sustained drive and sneaked into the end zone from two yards out on fourth and goal. This lengthened the Cougars lead to 28-7 after another successful 2-point conversion by Centennial. Plowman finished with 54 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
“He was reading the pulls right,” said Lee. “Because if he did not pull it, I would have gotten smacked every time.”
Later in the third quarter, Centennial capped off a long drive with a rushing touchdown by senior Camden Brock, stretching the Cougars lead to 34-7 due to a missed extra point.
Centennial milked the clock in the fourth quarter as the score stayed at 34-7 to give the Cougars their first win of the series in four years.
Jones was Centennial’s leading wide receiver on the night, totaling 143 yards with one touchdown. Plowman totaled 222 passing yards on the night.
Franklin will host Brentwood next Friday.
Centennial will travel to Ravenwood next week.
“We hope to do what we did tonight and come out with the same energy,” said Lee.
“Ravenwood is a tough opponent,” said Plowman. “It is another big district game next week, and we will have to play as a team.”
