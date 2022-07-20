As high school teams gear up for the quickly approaching fall season, many teams across the state are gearing up with 7-on-7 tournaments.
Playing football sans offensive and defensive lines and pads is a good way to ease into the full 11-on-11 action of the regular season. With the results from the latest 7-on-7 play, Centennial is riding high heading into their fall schedule.
The Cougars defeated Franklin County 21-13 in the championship game of the annual Riverdale 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend, outlasting 27 teams from across middle Tennessee in a single-elimination tournament that featured the likes of class 6A champion Oakland, DII-AA champion Lipscomb Academy, and class 6A runner-up Summit.
Last season, Centennial went 6-4 but missed the playoffs. The Cougars kick off their 2022 campaign on Friday, Aug. 19 at Overton with the hopes of ending a four-year playoff drought.
The Cougars lost Region 7-6A Defensive Lineman of the Year Jeremiah Scruggs to graduation, but will bring back All-Region performers in tight end/linebacker Caleb Workman and defensive lineman Keegan Scruggs.
