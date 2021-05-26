He may have taken a small detour, but former Independence wide receiver and defensive back Chayce Bishop is following in his father’s footsteps after all.
Bishop, the son of former Tennessee Titans great Blaine Bishop, announced his commitment to his father’s alma mater Ball State on Wednesday. Former Brentwood receiver Walker Merrill and ex-Brentwood Academy kicker Toby Wilson are the only remaining Williamson County alums left on UT’s roster.
Bishop spent his freshman season with the Tennessee Volunteers but announced he had entered the transfer portal almost two weeks ago. He was a preferred walk-on defensive back with the Vols in 2020, where he redshirted.
The 5-foot-1 defensive back transferred to Independence from Brentwood in 2018. Bishop had 38 receptions for 588 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior season for the Eagles, leading the team in TD receptions and ranking second in both receptions and yards.
A three-star recruit in the class of 2020, Bishop was the No. 35-ranked player in the state of Tennessee and the 84th-ranked athlete in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He chose the Vols over offers from Ball State, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
Blaine was an All-Mid-American Conference selection at Ball State in 1990 and 1992. He had 243 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, 12 sacks, an interception and a blocked kick during his time with the Cardinals.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
