The pandemic has postponed one of the month's first big rivalry games in football.
Due to COVID's effect on the Page High School football team, its home region contest with Summit High School has been postponed to an undetermined date, WCS has confirmed.
Page High School was shut down Thursday and Friday due to an elevation of COVID cases in the school population, and the status of sporting events at the time of that postponement was unclear.
It's the fifth football game this week to be altered by COVID.
Indy's key region contest with Brentwood was moved to Oct. 23, Brentwood Academy's game with Knox Catholic was pushed to Saturday morning, Nolensville's region game with Tullahoma was moved to Oct. 23 as well and Christ Presbyterian Academy is on a COVID hold, which had Lipscomb Academy schedule Briarcrest for Friday.
Page is 2-3 right now, fresh off a win at home over Giles Co., while Summit is 5-1 and fresh off a road win over Clarksville Northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.