It's looking like a Patterson family reunion is headed to West End.
Kane Patterson, the former Christ Presbyterian Academy football standout and a recent Clemson transfer portan candidate, has signaled Vanderbilt as his next stop.
The elder Patterson will be joining younger brother Langston Patterson with the Commodores next fall.
"It has always been a dream of mine to play football with my brother, Langston Patterson, at the next level," the linebacker shared in his Twitter announcement. "I can't wait to get to work."
The elder Patterson entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility left last month.
He didn't see the field much in 2021 after recording 23 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception in 2020 in 138 snaps over 12 games. He's only tallied four tackles this fall in his junior season.
Patterson was ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the class of 2019 by 247Sports composite rankings. He originally committed to Ohio State but later backed out after then-head coach Urban Meyer was suspended for how he handled domestic abuse allegations against one of his assistant coaches. Patterson then chose to attend Clemson.
He helped CPA win a D-II AA title his senior season in 2018 over Battle Ground Academy, and he was the MVP of the game. He, like his younger brother, was a two-way threat at running back and linebacker with the Lions.
The two Pattersons will be boosts on defense for Vanderbilt next year, with the Commodores coming off a 2-10 season in coach Clark Lea's debut season with the school.
Vandy will lose senior linebackers Michael Owusu, Brayden DeVault-Smith and Feleti Afeemui this year, opening the door for both Pattersons to perhaps see the field immediately when they arrive.
