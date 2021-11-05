It’s time for playoffs in Division II-AA. CPA (9-2) and Boyd-Buchanan (4-6) met in the first round at CPA in “The Den”.
CPA controlled the tempo for most of the game. The story of this game was the Cade Law/London Humphreys connection. The pair found each other in the end zone multiple times before the final whistle sounded as the Lions advance to the next round with 41-9 victory over the Buccaneers.
“London’s been a kid that keeps on developing over the course of the year into a true threat,” said CPA head coach Ingle Martin. “Cade did a great job. Thomas Vaccaro came in and made some nice throws to him too. Really good night by those guys.”
The Lions got the scoring started, reaching the end zone on their first possession of the game. They went on a 21-0 scoring run that almost continued into halftime. Law threw a touchdown pass to Anderson Kail, ran one in from inside the goal line and sent the first of many darts to London Humphreys.
The offensive fireworks slowed down a little in the second quarter. CPA only scored one more touchdown before half, not before Boyd-Buchanan hit a seven-yard field goal.
Humphreys caught another Law touchdown pass before half to give the Lions a 28-3 lead going into half.
The second half was mostly CPA just like the first half was.
Law led Humphreys on a deep throw down the field and he walked on in for the score in the third quarter, then Caleb Williams run the ball in from the Buccaneers goal line for the Lions final score of the night.
The Buccaneers notched the final score of the evening in the final minutes of the game.
The Lions defense allowed the second fewest points they have all year to the Buccaneers when it was all said and done.
“We had some spurts of some good stuff, and there’s some stuff we gotta get better at,” said Martin. “We got a couple of breaks, but it’s playoff football. It’s all about surviving and getting to next week. We’re excited to be playing another one at home.”
CPA advances to play the Christian Academy of Knoxville next, who topped Franklin Road Academy in the first round. The Lions will keep home field advantage as they look ahead to next Friday.
“They had a great season last year,” said Martin. “We played them in the playoffs a couple years ago. I know they’ll be ready to play. We’re excited to keep playing at home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.