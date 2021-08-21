The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions football team secured a statement win with their rushing attack as they played spoilers on the road, defeating the Independence Eagles 48-21.
“It is a great first game for us,” said CPA head coach Ingle Martin. “I am proud of our kids and their effort. Independence came ready to play in the first half, and in the second half, I think we got a couple breaks. Coach Blade is one of the best coaches in Nashville and always has his team ready. We are excited to get out of here with a win.”
“We turned the ball over too much,” said Independence head coach Scott Blade. “They beat us in every facet of the game.”
Late in the first quarter, CPA’s senior defensive back Anderson Kail forced an interception. On the next play, senior running back and Vandy commit Langston Patterson speeded into the end zone from 37 yards out to get on the board 7-0.
Independence answered 44 seconds later with a 93-yard rocket pass from senior quarterback Joe Cummings to senior wide receiver Jack Brummell, tying the game at seven.
“The offensive line gave us protection, and the quarterback threw a nice ball,” said Coach Blade. “Jack did a good job running it.”
With two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Eagles collected a scoop-and-score special teams touchdown by senior linebacker Tommy Monohan to take the lead, 14-7.
Both teams played stout defense in the second quarter. With five minutes remaining in the first half, CPA senior quarterback Cade Law dialed up a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Reid Williford from 37 yards out to even the score at 14.
CPA’s offense continued to surge with two minutes to go until halftime, when junior running back Tripp Lodge converted a 49-yard rushing touchdown to give the Lions the halftime lead, 21-14.
Law recorded his second touchdown of the night with a strike to junior wide receiver London Humphreys from 60 yards out to stretch the CPA lead to 28-14 with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter.
With a little under three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Vandy commit Langston Patterson notched his second rushing touchdown of the night from three yards out as CPA continued to pour it on in the frame 35-14.
“Our mentality is nose down, head down, and straight ahead,” said Patterson. “We are going to go at you until you stop us. I am more of our pound-for-pound guy. All the guys ran great tonight; I was just the one that was in at the right time.”
“He is a great athlete and player,” said Coach Martin. “I am really proud of him with everything he did tonight on and off the field.”
CPA continued to roll 36 seconds later, drawing an interception for a touchdown to increase the lead to 42-14.
With 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, CPA capped off their scoring spree with a one-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Reid Madden. A blocked extra point made the score 48-14.
Independence answered with a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Cody Pagach to junior tight end and new Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood to cut into the Lions lead 48-21.
This was the final scoring drive, as CPA’s defense held the Eagles offense to two touchdowns in the game.
“We prepped really well and our defense did not let up,” said Patterson, also a linebacker for CPA. “We had a little miscommunication in the secondary early, but were able to get that fixed. We have a bend, don’t break mentality.”
“Our seniors did a great job of leading and were ready to play,” said Coach Martin. “We had a couple of balls bounce our way .”
Independence will travel to Lipscomb Academy next Friday.
“I am hoping to see a better effort than what we saw tonight,” said Coach Blade.
CPA will have their first home game next Friday against Brentwood Academy.
“Home games are always more fun playing in front of your crowd,” said Patterson. “We are focused on moving on from this game and getting better for the next game.”
“BA is one of the best programs in the state,” said Coach Martin. “Our kids are excited for a great challenge and are looking forward to hosting the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.