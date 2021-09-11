Relying on an effective ground game, the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions (4-0, 1-0) powered their way to victory 24-10 over the Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red (1-3, 0-1) on Friday night at home.
This was their first meeting since 2006.
“It was a great team effort,” said CPA head coach Ingle Martin. “Seniors played awesome and continue to get better every week in practice. The fruits of their hard work showed up tonight. I am really proud of their effort.”
“This win means a lot,” said CPA senior quarterback Cade Law. “We just try to come out and play really hard and disciplined every week. We executed well tonight.”
“It is a big win,” said CPA junior Bo Burklow. “We did not play well last week. It is good to get on the right track.”
In the first quarter, CPA scored on their first possession with 7:47 remaining in the frame after a long drive fueled by their rushing attack and capped off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior Cade Law.
This would be the only points in the opening quarter.
An interception by junior Bo Burklow during MBA’s next possession put CPA in good field position for a drive, resulting in a one yard scamper into the end zone by Law to stretch the Lions lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.
CPA’s defense stood tall with 1:34 remaining until halftime when CPA junior Easton Dillard recovered a fumble to keep MBA from converting on fourth down.
CPA senior kicker Ryan Rinker tacked on a 38-yard field goal to give the Lions a 17-0 lead at the half.
MBA got on the board in the third quarter with a 34-yard touchdown pass by junior quarterback Marcel Reed to junior wide receiver Claiborne Richards to cut into CPA’s lead 17-7.
In the fourth quarter, MBA sophomore kicker Liam Hackett booted a field goal from 27 yards out to inch closer to CPA 17-10.
Later in the quarter, a productive drive ended with Vanderbilt baseball commit Law pounding his way into the end zone from one yard out for his third rushing touchdown of the night to extend the CPA lead to 24-10.
“I think Cade will tell you he made the plays when it was needed tonight and the guys up front did their job,” said Coach Martin. “I thought it was an all-round good effort tonight.”
“The o-line did their job all night,” said Law. “We just had to be the more hard-nosed physical team tonight.”
“He (Law) is just such an animal, and our o-line blocks for him like nobody’s business,” said Burklow. “No one is stopping that guy when he gets going.”
MBA tried to cut into the Lions' margin late in the final frame, but Burklow picked off Reed for his second interception of the night. CPA continued to run the ball at will and milked the rest of the clock to win the game 24-10.
“We just stayed together and played to our disciplines,” said Burklow. “We trusted each other and knew where everybody was going to be.”
“Bo is a guy that has gotten better every single week,” said Coach Martin. “He is a smart football player and another Division 1 kid that has a bright future wherever someone gives him a chance to play.”
MBA will host Father Ryan next Friday.
CPA will have a home game against Goodpasture next week.
“The region games mean a lot to us,” said Coach Martin. “We will be excited to host Goodpasture, which is another quality program.”
“We just have to play like we have been playing- no turnovers and no penalties,” said Law.
“We are going to come out and be very physical and stick to our brand of football,” said Burklow. “It will be a fun one for sure.”
