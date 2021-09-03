The Christ Presbyterian Lions (3-0) and Battle Ground Academy Wildcats (1-2) faced off under the lights tonight in a district matchup in Division II-AA football.
The Wildcats kept it close in the first half, but couldn’t keep up with the Lions as CPA went on to win 23-6.
The story of this game was the breakout performance of junior running back Dawson Marrero. Marrero finished the game with 114 yards rushing, and a touchdown.
“Dawson did a great job,” said CPA head coach Ingle Martin. “He’s been working like that all summer, and he got his opportunity tonight. We’re really proud of him. He’s got a really bright future and we’re really excited about it.”
CPA started off its first drive just outside its own end zone from the 2-yard line. The Lions took the ball all the way down the field to the BGA 15-yard line, but couldn’t convert on 3rd and 3, so they settled for a 32-yard field goal to start the scoring with 7:54 left in the first quarter.
There wouldn’t be any more first quarter scoring until running back Langston Patterson ran it in on a 4th and 1 at the BGA three yard line to make it 10-0.
CPA continued its shut out into the 2nd quarter, and it didn’t take long until they found the end zone again.
Marrero’s 41-yard touchdown made it a 16-0 lead for CPA with 9:37 left before halftime.
BGA got on the board two drives later. The Wildcats were on defense when CPA quarterback Cade Law found Ryan Gregory, but he was hit immediately and fumbled the ball.
Zach Flores of BGA recovered the ball for the scoop and score. The Lions held on to the lead going to halftime up 16-6.
CPA and BGA turned over the ball once more each before the final whistle sounded. CPA’s was an interception just before halftime on a hail mary, while BGA fumbled inside the CPA red zone. Martin indicated that there is still more for this team to improve on after the turnovers they had.
“It’s all of the things we talked about stuff that we worked on day one,” said Martin. “Making sure that we finish stuff, make sure we know what we we’re doing and executing it to our best ability. The next thing is just gonna be doing it every week. Being consistent in that approach.”
The final touchdown of the game came from none other than Law at the start of the fourth quarter. Law ran into the end zone from inside the BGA 5-yard line for two yards.
“All in all we made enough plays to win,” said Martin. “[BGA] Coach [Jonas] Rodriguez did a great job of getting his kids ready. BGA’s a good football team. I think our kids in the end made a couple more plays, but that was a really good high school game. Excited to be 1-0 in the region, and looking forward to the corrections that we need to get better next week.”
BGA moves on to play against a non-district opponent Nashville Christian at home next Friday.
CPA will play an unfamiliar foe in MBA next week at home.
“Honestly, we haven’t played them in a long time,” said Martin of MBA. “I have no idea what they do. We’ll watch the film whenever we swap it Saturday or Sunday, and then be ready for a really good team next week.”
