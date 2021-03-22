Christ Presbyterian Academy linebacker Langston Patterson might've ended up leaving Nashville if a former Commodore hadn't returned to town.
Now, CPA's two-way threat won't be too far away from Old Hickory Boulevard when he graduates in 2022 for his college football career.
Patterson shared Monday his intent to join new Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea and the Commodores, who are trying to rebuild their roster after the firing of Derek Mason and a flurry of transfers.
247 Sports showed the three-star linebacker choosing from programs like Tennessee, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Stanford and Duke, among others.
Langston's older brother, Kane Patterson, was a state-winning CPA star and is a rising junior at Clemson; he had 23 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pick last fall in his sophomore season.
Lea reportedly recruited Patterson while he was the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. Now that he'd returned to Vandy, his alma mater, it sparked Patterson to want to join the black and gold.
"Vanderbilt hiring Clark Lea changed everything for me," Patterson told 247 Monday. "When it comes down to it, I get to stay home, play for a great coach, and be part of a program that is going to be great in football, that is great academically, and is located where I want to raise my family one day.
"It really became an easy decision, so I decided to go ahead and commit."
Patterson told 247 Notre Dame, Stanford and Tennessee were his runners-up behind Vandy.
"I'm ready to get Nashville booming," he told the website. "I want to help coach Lea make Vanderbilt a SEC contender and a national contender. I believe he can do it.
"I have always dreamed of playing in the SEC, and now I get to stay home to do it, play for a great coach, and be part of making a difference. Coach Lea is going to do big things, and I can't wait."
In his junior season, Patterson saw the Lions win another state title and himself honored as a D-II AA Mr. Football finalist.
He had 72 tackles on defense last fall and rushed for 733 yards and 13 touchdowns as a vital cog in the Lions' state-winning team.
The future Commodore rushed for 194 yards in that 35-28 state win.
“Langston is just one of those kids who is very blessed and gifted,” CPA coach Ingle Martin told the Home Page after the Lions defeated Lipscomb Academy last December for the D-II AA crown.
“When the good Lord thought about making a football player, he gave Langston what it takes. He’ll be the first one to tell you that without those guys up front the holes wouldn’t have been there.”
He'll have one season left with CPA to defend that team's state title before joining his new team over on West End in the fall of 2022.
