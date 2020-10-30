The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions (7-1, 3-1) hammered out a victory Friday night at home against the Franklin Road Academy Panthers (1-6, 0-4) 41-29.
“It was a great win for us,” said CPA head coach Ingle Martin. “FRA is a team we have a lot of respect for. Coach Whittemore and his team do a great job.”
The CPA offense was firing on all cylinders early with a balanced passing attack and ground game to take an early lead in the first quarter 7-0 on a 6-yard rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Cade Law.
With 4:40 remaining in the first quarter, Law threw a strike to senior running back Tyler Reid to stretch the Lions lead 14-0.
CPA’s Law executed an electric 27-yard touchdown run with a little under two minutes remaining in the first quarter to extend their lead 21-0.
“He (Law) made a couple of good plays on some runs and had a nice completion to Reid Williford for a long touchdown,” said Coach Martin. “He was able to get Sam Smith at the end, so it was a good night for him.”
With 8:59 remaining in the second quarter, Law threw a rocket pass for a 20-yard touchdown to junior Reid Williford, lengthening the Lions lead 28-0.
FRA had a difficult time moving the ball in the first half as CPA took a 28-0 lead at halftime.
The offense for CPA continued to heat up in the chilly night air as Law threw a missile for 60 yards to Williford on the receiver's second score for the night, but a blocked extra point made the tally 34-0 with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter.
“He (Williford) did a good job with work in practice and was ready when his opportunity came up,” said Coach Martin.
FRA got on the board with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter on a five yard touchdown run by freshman running back Ty Clark III to cut into the Lions lead 34-7.
Early in the fourth quarter, FRA senior defensive back Gonzalo De Gracia collected a pick six to continue the momentum for FRA 34-14.
A little later in the fourth quarter, Clark III picked up his second rushing touchdown for FRA to continue to give the Panthers life. FRA also completed a two-point conversion on a fake field goal to push the score 34-22.
With 8:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, Law threw a touchdown pass to senior Sam Smith to answer FRA’s offense 41-22.
FRA did not back down, picking up a touchdown with 33 seconds remaining on a catch by junior Tyler Speed to cut into the Lions lead 41-29.
CPA held on to secure the victory 41-29.
With the loss to region rival Lipscomb Academy last week, CPA earned the number two seed next week in the playoffs at home.
“Anytime the playoffs get here, you want to see the team improving,” said Coach Martin. “Our boys want to compete and try to get better. We are excited for the opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.