Christ Presbyterian Academy dual-sport athlete Cade Law could've played football somewhere at the next level.
Though, the quarterback and rising senior has chosen baseball for his next step, with perhaps the nation's top program reeling in the Lions standout.
Law shared Sunday his intent to sign locally with Vanderbilt University for his post-high school baseball career as a catcher. The Commodores, of course, are regular College World Series contenders and boast one of the most intimidating rosters in all of college baseball.
"Staying home," Law exclaimed on social media with his announcement, thanking God, his coaches, his parents and the Vandy staff for helping him get to this milestone.
Law won two state championships this past school year -- CPA's football team defeated Lipscomb Academy in the D-II AA title game last fall and CPA's baseball team took down Northpoint in May to win the D-IIA championship.
He won't be alone on West End -- his football and baseball teammate, rising senior Langston Patterson -- is headed to Vandy to play football next year. Summit alum Chris McElvain and Lipscomb Academy alum Jack O'Dowd are on the Commodore's baseball roster, and Nolensville's Ethan McElvain will join Vandy after he graduates in 2023.
Law will have one more year as CPA's quarterback this fall before his final baseball season in 2022. He had offers in football as a QB from Air Force, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Akron and Austin Peay, among others.
Vanderbilt was the runner up in this year's CWS finals, falling to Mississippi State. The program saw stars Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker go in the top 10 of the 2021 MLB Draft.
