Summit’s Destin Wade won a Titans Mr. Football award that eased the sting of a state championship loss slightly.
Lipscomb Academy’s Alex Broome enjoyed a perfect ending to his high school career by winning the award.
Wade was named the Class 6A Mr. Football and Broome earned the Division II-AA award at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday.
“It means a lot just to receive this prestigious award and I’m humbled (by) all the voters that voted for me,” Wade said. “So it’s a good note to go out on.”
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners in nine classifications in addition to a kicker of the year based on 2021 regular-season performances.
“I think I accomplished everything that I set out to accomplish and probably even more,” Broome said. “It’s not about that we won. It’s the way in which we won. We talk about that all the time.”
The Mustangs (14-1) took pride in doing things the right way on a daily basis.
Wade rushed for 2,308 yards and 30 touchdowns as a quarterback, leading Summit (14-1) to a state runner-up finish.
The Kentucky commit passed for 1,436 yards and 18 TDs.
Destin’s twin, Keaten, also a Kentucky commit, and Oakland running back Jordan James, a Georgia commit, were the other finalists.
Pearl-Cohn wide receiver Barion Brown, another Kentucky commit, won the 4A Mr. Football award.
“I think they just recruited well and then me, Keaten and Barion just started talking,” Destin said. “We needed a receiver because the wide receiver group in the past few years hasn’t been that great. Yeah, it’s going to be a great ride there.”
Destin started dreaming about winning Mr. Football in seventh and eighth grade.
“Oh, man, he deserves it,” Spartans coach Brian Coleman said. “He’s such a great kid. I’m proud of Keaten, too. That’s probably the first time ever twins have been finalists.”
Keaten was named to the All-American Bowl six days ago.
He had 84.5 tackles, eight sacks, 26 tackles for a loss, two interceptions (one for a TD), six fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles from his spot at linebacker.
Destin has been Summit’s quarterback for the past four seasons, including a 40-5 run the past three years.
“The last two seasons – he’s a complete quarterback,” Coleman said. “He can throw the ball well, he can read defenses, he can do anything you ever want him to do, for sure.”
Coleman believes Destin will do well at Kentucky.
“The Beech game last year was, I think, his turning point as a quarterback so that’s a favorite moment for all of us,” Coleman said. “The comeback win at Beech in the quarterfinals. We kind of knew he was a complete quarterback then and I think his confidence grew there, too.”
Destin threw a 9-yard TD pass to Caleb Jolley with 27 seconds left to give Summit a 36-29 win at Beech last fall en route to a 5A title.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback accounted for 412 yards of offense that night.
Broome rushed for 1,395 yards and 29 TDs, leading Lipscomb to its first state title since 2007.
He was named MVP in the state championship win over Christ Presbyterian Academy on Thursday.
The Boston College commit also caught 68 passes for 808 yards and 12 TDs.
Boston College (6-6) utilizes a pro-style offense that emphasizes the run.
“They go a little bit more under center,” Broome said. “They don’t run as many screens as us. Other than that, yeah, it’s pretty similar.”
Lipscomb’s Trent Dilfer called Broome a coach’s dream who deserves all the great things in life coming to him.
“He bleeds excellence and that pours out into his football and his academics and his relationships,” Dilfer said. “He’s more complete (than most running backs), he’s a fantastic receiver, he’s got finishing power, he’s got speed, instincts, vision, he’s a good pass protector. Like, he’s the complete package.”
Lipscomb quarterback Luther Richesson and CPA linebacker Langston Patterson were the other finalists.
Richesson, a Cincinnati commit, passed for 2,931 yards and 39 TDs with five interceptions.
Patterson, a Vanderbilt commit, had 97 tackles, including four sacks.
Other Mr. Football winners
Class 1A: Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Class 2A: Ty Simpson, Westview (Alabama commit, quarterback)
Class 3A: Caden Buckles, Alcoa (1,833 passing yards, 31 TDs)
Class 5A: DeSean Bishop, Karns (2,70 rushing yards, regular season)
Division II-A: Steele Haynes, University School of Jackson (1,478 rushing yards, regular season)
Division II-AAA: Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers (2,010 rushing yards, 24 TDs)
Kicker of Year: Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
Brentwood Academy’s George Laster was a finalist: 12-17 field goals, 22-23 extra points
