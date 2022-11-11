Colin Hurd grew up playing on both sides of the ball–but deep down, he’s a quarterback at heart. He always has been.
But while Hurd showed promise under center, his coaches at Page decided to play him at outside linebacker for most of his first two years with the Patriots.
At the beginning of the 2021 season and entering his junior year, Hurd was slated to continue playing linebacker while also serving as the backup quarterback to senior Jake McNamara.
But in their season opener against Fairview in the “Battle of 840,” McNamara went down with an injury in the second quarter and was knocked out for the rest of the game. That’s when Hurd — who minutes earlier intercepted a pass that resulted in a scoring drive for the Patriots — switched sides and went in as quarterback.
In the second half, he threw two touchdown passes and staved off a Fairview comeback to help the Patriots pick up the win (he was even awarded the team’s best offensive player belt in the process). The following week against Franklin, Hurd was once again under center and led the Patriots to another victory.
McNamara, who is now a freshman at UTEP, eventually returned and led the Patriots to a Class 5A state runner-up finish, but that game in late August 2021 provided a glimpse at the future for Page.
And now, 15 months later, it’s Hurd who is leading Page in their quest to return to the state championship game.
A Quiet Strength
Hurd isn’t the most outspoken person in the Page Patriots locker room. Page’s signal caller has a quiet demeanor that helps him navigate through highs and lows both on and off the field. He’s the kind of quarterback that leads by example more than with his words.
“He’s a calm, cool customer,” Page head coach Charles Rathbone says. “He’s not the ‘rah-rah’ type and he doesn’t show a lot of emotion on the field.”
But don’t let his stoic exterior fool you. Once Hurd steps onto the field and into the huddle, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior quarterback is prepared to find a way to beat opponents with his arm or with his legs — whichever opportunity presents itself.
“Whether he’s on defense or offense, he wants to attack the game,” Rathbone says. “He is very aggressive and doesn’t like sitting back or waiting for things to come to him. He wants to go tackle the guy; he wants to throw the ball deep. There are a lot of similarities in the way he both plays offense and defense.”
In a roundabout way, playing linebacker helped Hurd prepare for his opportunity to return to the quarterback position and succeed in a way. It helped him learn how to read defenses better while also building in a toughness that has carried over into the way he plays quarterback.
“It helps a lot knowing and seeing everything through the defense’s eyes, knowing what the defender is doing and recognizing coverages,” Hurd said. “It makes a big difference.”
Hurd credits his coaches and teammates for putting him in the best position to win, offering encouragement throughout his transition from defense to offense and preparing him for one last playoff run to conclude his high school career.
“My coaches have taught me to take what the defense gives you,” Hurd says. “If they’re playing way off in the backfield, take the quick pass. If that makes them come up, then you can take a deep shot. You take what the defense gives you, and then the big plays will come.”
Highs and Lows
In his first full season leading the offense, Hurd has put up impressive numbers for the Patriots this season. He has completed 121 completions on 192 attempts for 1,943 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, leading Page to an 8-2 regular season record and first-round playoff win at home.
“He plays offense like he plays defense. While some guys will slide or try to get out of bounds, Hurd will try to run over you,” Rathbone says. “But he uses his mind, too. He’s smart, makes the right reads, and throws the smart ball.”
That toughness hasn’t come without its consequences, however. Early on in the season, Hurd injured his shoulder and was forced to miss an early season game against Spring Hill. And then he suffered a sprained ankle two weeks later en route to a win over Franklin County, which limited Hurd’s ability to make plays with his legs over the next several games.
“I could barely run, so I had to use my arms and my head instead of my legs to make plays,” Hurd said. “It definitely forced me to play differently.”
Rathbone added: “As a linebacker, he’s got that tough-guy mentality. He’s willing to play through the pain, and that’s what he’s dealt with all year. When you see a leader like that, it makes those around you want to play hard as well.”
And then the Patriots hit a rough patch at the most inopportune time. After an 8-0 start, Page lost in heartbreaking fashion to rival Nolensville in overtime, which ultimately cost them the league title and the region’s top seed. And then the following week, they got shutout by Independence at home.
But Page quickly righted the ship just in time for the playoffs with a dominant 38-3 win over Lincoln County to close out the regular season and secure a home playoff game in the first round.
“We were mad after that Independence game. We didn’t want to feel like that again,” Hurd said. “That win over Lincoln County helped us get our mojo back and get us back to where we needed to be.”
One More Prize
Looking beyond this season, Hurd knows he wants to keep playing football. He already has an offer from Western Kentucky and has drawn interest from a couple other schools. But right now, he’s focused on one last prize: a state championship.
Coming off a convincing 48-21 win over Green Hill in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, Hurd is hoping to use that momentum to move the Patriots one step closer to a repeat state championship appearance.
But in order to get there, they’ll have to defeat Region 5-5A champion Mt. Juliet (9-2) on Nov. 11. It’s a task Hurd and his teammates are prepared for.
“Coming up just short last year, that fuelled us for this year,” Hurd said. “We know what it takes to get there, it’s made us work even harder toward that goal.”
