Brentwood Academy alum Derek Barnett is a season away from entering his first free agency if the Philadelphia Eagles don't resign him.
Until then, the pass rusher will be working off a restructured deal, as the Eagles have changed around the numbers on his contract to free up cap space.
It was reported last week that Philly has reworked Barnett's rookie contract by converting about $9 million of his salary into a signing bonuses while adding four voidable years to his deal.
Barnett, a 2017 first-round pick out of Tennessee, has 19.5 career sacks off the edge for the Eagles, including 5.5 last season. He's amassed 95 tackles in 48 career games.
After the season, Barnett could sign a new contract somewhere, either with Philly on an extension or with a new team.
The Eagles, of course, can always place the franchise tag on the pass rusher, but it feels unlikely. Philly has about $50 million on its defensive line in 2022 with defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave and defensive end Brandon Graham on the books.
Barnett will likely start this year opposite Graham rushing off the edge. Though, with DE Josh Sweat a potential, more cap-friendly replacement in-house for Philadelphia as he develops, the BA graduate might be able to swing a larger deal elsewhere next March.
Brentwood Academy has three alumni in the NFL: Barnett, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Bills tight end Dawson Knox.
