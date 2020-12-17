The early signing period for high school football players began on Wednesday.
A good bunch of Williamson County-area players signed letters of intent this week.
Below is that list:
John Howse IV, CB, Brentwood, Vanderbilt
Walker Merrill, WR, Brentwood, Tennessee
Josh Mondzelewski, OL, Brentwood, Middlebury College
Spencer Rich, LB, Brentwood, Memphis
Noah Josey, OL, Brentwood Academy, Virginia
Elijah Oatsvall, LB, Brentwood Academy, Navy
James Stewart, DE, Brentwood Academy, Memphis
Eli Sutton, OL, Brentwood Academy, North Carolina
Jason Amsler, OL, Franklin, Stanford
Jaxson Campbell, QB/DB, Independence, Navy
Ryder Galardi, QB, Nolensville, Long Island University
Grant Reeder, DE, Nolensville, Davidson University
Jake Briningstool, TE, Ravenwood, Clemson
Junior Colson, LB, Ravenwood, Michigan
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.