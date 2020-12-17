WM

Brentwood WR Walker Merrill signed with the University of Tennessee on Wednesday

 

 Michael Gallagher/Nashville Post

The early signing period for high school football players began on Wednesday.

A good bunch of Williamson County-area players signed letters of intent this week. 

Below is that list: 

John Howse IV, CB, Brentwood, Vanderbilt

Walker Merrill, WR, Brentwood, Tennessee

Josh Mondzelewski, OL, Brentwood, Middlebury College

Spencer Rich, LB, Brentwood, Memphis

Noah Josey, OL, Brentwood Academy, Virginia

Elijah Oatsvall, LB, Brentwood Academy, Navy

James Stewart, DE, Brentwood Academy, Memphis

Eli Sutton, OL, Brentwood Academy, North Carolina

Jason Amsler, OL, Franklin, Stanford

Jaxson Campbell, QB/DB, Independence, Navy

Ryder Galardi, QB, Nolensville, Long Island University

Grant Reeder, DE, Nolensville, Davidson University

Jake Briningstool, TE, Ravenwood, Clemson

Junior Colson, LB, Ravenwood, Michigan

This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post

