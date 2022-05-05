Local football prospects are continuing to find opportunities at the next level.
The latest Williamson County football alum to earn a shot at earning an NFL roster spot is former Brentwood Academy offensive lineman Ryan Johnson. After completing his college career at Georgia Tech, Johnson is staying in Atlanta thanks to a rookie minicamp invite from the Atlanta Falcons.
During his collegiate career, Johnson was an iron man. The 6-6, 307-pound lineman began his career with three seasons at Tennessee before spending two at Georgia Tech. He played in all 58 games over five seasons, starting 41 at four different positions (center, right guard, and right and left tackle).
Johnson also had an impressive off-the-field resume during his collegiate career, earning ACC All-Academic honors twice, making the SEC honor roll four times, and being named a nominee for the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy, which is college football’s “academic Heisman” award.
Coming out of Brentwood Academy, Johnson was a four-star recruit and a top-10 player in the state of Tennessee. He was named First-Team All-MidState as a junior and senior. As a senior, he helped lead Brentwood Academy to a 12-1 record and a state championship title.
In other local training camp invite news, Tennessee State tight end Rodell Rahmaan was extended an invite to the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp.
Rahmaan played for the Tigers during his final year of eligibility, notching 29 catches for a team-high 484 yards and a team-best six touchdowns to earn First-Team All-OVC honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.