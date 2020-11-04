Former Brentwood Academy quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall has spent two years in Clarksville with Austin Peay, but he will be playing his last two years elsewhere.
Oatsvall announced on his personal Twitter page on Monday his decision to transfer from Austin Peay.
New Govs head coach Scotty Walden will have to decide between redshirt junior Kam Williams and redshirt freshman Bryce Robinson for the starting job under center. Williams is 9-for-15 for 40 yards and an interception while Robinson, a Clarksville Academy alum, is 2-for-5 for 11 yards.
“When my class and I decided to come to Austin Peay, we had a dream and a vision to help change a program and culture,” Oatsvall tweeted. “The journey wasn’t always easy, but it was worth it…The main goal of helping change a program is to leave it better than you found it and I can say I have given my all for the Austin Peay football program to leave it better than I found it.
“With that being said and after talking with many trusted people, I have decided to graduate transfer for my last two years of college football as an athlete, not just a quarterback.”
During his freshman year, Oatsvall was named to the OVC All-Newcomer team, All-OVC second team, HERO Sports FCS All-Freshman first team and was the OVC Freshman of the Year after guiding the Govs to an 8-4 record and a 7-1 record in the OVC. He threw for 1,148 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for 453 yards and another six scores on the ground.
In 2018, Oatsvall was voted the preseason OVC Offensive Player of the Year and named to the preseason All-OVC team. He threw for 1,631 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 517 yards rushing and another six touchdowns as APSU went 5-6 and 3-5 in the OVC.
In three games this year, Oatsvall completed 41 of 83 passes for 479 yards with three interceptions in APSU’s non-conference games against Central Arkansas, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. He also ran for 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At Brentwood Academy, Oatsvall set school records for career passing yards (6,111), passing touchdowns (56), rushing yards for a quarterback (2,645), rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (35) and has the Tennessee state championship record for single-game yards (495). He was a three-time all-state selection and a two-time state champion.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
