While the 2020-21 Tennessee State football season may not have given fans much to be excited about, the same can’t be said for next season.
According to multiple reports, TSU is set to hire former Heisman Trophy winner and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George as the school’s next head football coach.
The 47-year-old George will take over for Rod Reed, who has compiled a 60-69 record with the Tigers since 2010. Although he has no previous head coaching experience, George instantly boosts TSU’s recruiting profile in the way Deion Sanders’ hire did at Jackson State.
News of George’s impending hire broke before TSU’s 46-23 loss to Southeast Missouri State on Sunday. Reed said in his postgame press conference that he wouldn’t be addressing anything regarding the school’s coaching situation.
Per John Brice of Football Scoop, former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher is serving as an advisor to George while the rest of his coaching staff is assembled. Fisher’s son Brandon — a Christ Presbyterian Academy graduate — will reportedly be the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator. He was Southern Utah’s defensive coordinator in 2019 before serving asf a defensive analyst last season at Auburn under former head coach Gus Malzahn.
Brandon Fisher coached six seasons in the NFL as well, starting as an assistant secondary coach with the Detroit Lions in 2011 before working his way up to secondary coach with the Los Angeles Rams while Jeff was the franchise's head coach.
Brice also reported George is aiming for the moon with another opening on his staff — reportedly targeting former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson to be TSU’s new offensive coordinator.
Since retiring from the NFL in 2004, George has resided in Nashville and his youngest son Eriq attends Montgomery Bell Academy. George has been involved in mentoring several Titans players, including running back Derrick Henry.
George played for the Titans from 1996-2003 — plus one season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004 — rushing for 10,441 yards and 68 career touchdowns. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a first team All-Pro (2000), a second-team All-Pro (1999), and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1996). When he retired, he owned 28 Titans’ franchise records.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
