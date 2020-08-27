After finally finding a team to replace its first Week Two opponent that wasn't able to play, Fairview High School football will be losing its second contest of the season altogether.
The school said Thursday it was canceling its Friday night contest with Ripley High School due to the impending storms.
"Due to the impending threats of severe weather, travel implications for athletes and fans, and the safety of all participants, Fairview High School and Ripley High School have agreed to cancel our football game on Friday, August 28th," a release from the school says.
The game will not be rescheduled, per the school.
East Hickman was the school's original opponent, but the school had to withdraw. Ripley HS had stepped in as the new opponent.
Fairview recommends fans contact GoFan for refunds for a single ticket that may have been purchased.
The Yellowjackets won on the road at Page last week and will return home next Friday, Sept. 4, to play Chetham County. It will be Senior Night for Fairview.
