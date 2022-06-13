Father Ryan star defensive lineman Drake Carlson announced on Monday that he is committing to Purdue for the next step in his playing career.
Carlson, a three-star recruit, is ranked as the No, 19 player in the state and the 79-best defensive lineman in the country for the class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
"I want to thank every coach who saw my potential in recruiting me and my family," Carlson said in his announcement on Twitter. "I grew as a person through this process and met some fantastic people."
Standing at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds, Carlson anchored the Father Ryan defense last season, compiling 35 tackles, including eight for loss, and three sacks. He has also spent time on the offensive line in his career.
The upcoming senior also had offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Stanford, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.
Alongside his football accolades, Carlson is a standout performer in track and field for the Irish. He won a pair of state championships this year, taking home the DII-AA title in both discus and shot put.
More local recruiting news
Despite having just one season under his belt, Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has added another offer to his list. Vanderbilt has officially expressed interest in the upcoming sophomore. His grandfather, also named George, was the head coach for the Commodores for seven seasons.
Three-star Ensworth receiver Jacob Page is transferring to Blackman. The upcoming senior has offers from Cincinnatti, Indiana, Appalachian State, Austin Peay, and Ball State.
