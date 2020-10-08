With Fall Break and some nasty weather on the horizon for Williamson County, a few football teams got games in ahead on Thursday night.
Here are select scores for the county.
Brentwood 47, Dickson Co. 13
The Bruins finally got their game in against Dickson Co. this season after the original date of Sept. 4 was pushed back when the virus impacted the Cougars.
Brentwood visited Dickson Co. Thursday night and got up to a 34-7 lead by half and kept the foot on the gas throughout.
Quarterback Cade Granzow threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 44 yards and two additional scores.
Aaron Walton hauled in two of those touchdowns and 75 yards on four catches, and Tennessee commit Walker Merrill scored a 66-yard touchdown. in the second quarter.
Luke Walters had 46 yards and two second-half touchdowns.
The Bruins are now 5-2 and undefeated in region play (2-0) and next face region for Franklin at home next Friday.
Summit 33, Franklin County 9
The Summit Spartans have both of the Wade twins back in tow.
After Keaten Wade, one of the state's top college football prospects for the class of 2022, was injured before the season started, he returned to action for the Spartans Thursday night in a region win at Franklin Co.
His brother, quarterback Destin Wade (another top college recruit), did a lot of the heavy lifting for the Spartans in the win, with 126 yards and 2 touchdowns in the air and 82 yards on the ground.
Keaten Wade and Brandon King hauled in the touchdown throws from Destin Wade.
Summit led 21-0 at half and never looked back. The Spartans (6-1) will next face Shelbyville Central at home for a key region bout next week.
Lipscomb Academy 48, Rossview 21
Ascending running back Alex Broome had two touchdowns in the Mustangs' commanding victory at Rossview Thursday.
The Mustangs (5-2) have won five straight games and will next take on Franklin Co. at home next Thursday.
Spring Hill 19, Richland 14
The Spring Hill Raiders have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2017.
The team (2-6) returns home next week for Marshall Co.
Fairview 43, Sycamore 0
