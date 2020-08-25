The remnants of Hurricane Laura will be sparking some changes to the Williamson County football schedule.
Some schools in the area are already moving up contests to Thursday night in anticipation of Friday's expected storms.
So far, the games involving Christ Presbyterian Academy and Independence (at IHS, Senior Night for the Eagles), Summit and Spring Hill (at SHS), Ravenwood (vs. Blackman at RHS), Battle Ground Academy (vs. Wilson Central at BGA), (Centennial (at Smyrna), Page (at Siegel) and Nolensville (at Watertown) have been moved to this Thursday at 7 p.m.
It's possible other games will follow suit, including the hotly-anticipated matchup between Brentwood and Brentwood Academy at BHS.
The forecast for Friday was calling for thunderstorms, a direct impact of the hurricane touching down on land south of Tennessee. It would've been the second-straight Friday night to hold potentially prohibitive weather after last week's heavy rain and lightning delays in parts of Brentwood, Franklin and Nolensville.
Nashville Severe Weather said that, while the hurricane doesn't directly hit a state like Tennessee, there is still fallout to be had.
"Hurricane Laura is not coming to Tennessee," the account shared. "What's left of it will be here, as a tropical depression. Saying a hurricane is coming to Tennessee is like saying the Super Bowl Champs are coming to play the Titans, but then the Dallas Cowboys show up."
Thursday's forecast is much more navigable, with Weather.com predicting morning storms and a 40% chance of rain. Skies could be clear by kickoff.
