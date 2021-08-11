Battle Ground Academy is bracing for its toughest schedule ever under third-year coach Jonas Rodriguez.
“We’re going to find out early on what we’re made of, so to speak,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got four teams on our schedule who played in Cookeville last year and then some other ones that are really good.”
BGA faces four teams that made it to the state finals at Tennessee Tech last season: Christ Presbyterian Academy, Lipscomb Academy, McCallie and Davidson Academy.
CPA and Lipscomb will be Division II-AA Middle Region games for the Wildcats.
CPA won the DII-AA championship with a 35-28 win over Lipscomb in December.
McCallie captured the DI-AAA title and Davidson Academy won the DII-A championship so BGA has three state champions and a runner-up on its schedule.
“Oh, yea, in a runaway,” said Rodriguez when asked if this was his toughest schedule yet at BGA. “It’s challenging, which is fun, I think. There weren’t many other options, so I think that’s a reflection of where people view our program right now, which can be flattering.”
Rodriguez said it’s like playing in the Southeastern Conference. There’s not an off week with an easy game.
“We’ll be ready to play anybody (in the playoffs) having played the opponents that are on the schedule,” Rodriguez said.
BGA returns seven starters in its multiple pro-style offense.
Seven starters also return on the Wildcats’ 3-4 defense.
Tailback/defensive back Sean Williams has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Dartmouth and Pennsylvania.
He rushed for 688 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry last season. He also had 13 catches for 151 yards and one TD.
“He’s quick, but he’s also powerful,” Rodriguez said. “He set the squat record (455 pounds) for his weight class (180 pounds) in our program this past summer.”
Quarterback Brett Brown (6-2, 185) returns after passing for 1,130 yards and seven TDs last season. He also rushed for five TDs.
Receivers Daniel Morra (19 catches, 329 yards, 2 TDs in 2020) and AJ McLemore (10 catches, 143 yards, 1 TD) will probably be Brown’s favorite targets.
“We’ve got so many weapons,” Brown said. “We’ve got four senior receivers that are really good.”
Linemen Zion Morris, Wayne Sutherland and Donovan Nevils should play key roles up front for the Wildcats.
“We’re pretty balanced offense,” Brown said. “We’re probably around 50/50 run-pass. A lot of play action, a lot of boot.”
Brown believes the Wildcats’ difficult schedule will be beneficial in the long run.
“We just feel like we’re only going to get better if we play some of the best teams and that will get us ready for playoff time,” Brown said. “Last year we played a pretty challenging schedule, too, and it really helped us when we got in the playoffs to play our best football. It’s a big plus.”
Rodriguez takes a 13-9 record at BGA into his third season with the Wildcats.
“We’ve got tremendous buy-in from our players and a fantastic coaching staff,” Rodriguez said. “I’m excited about what this season is going to hold and where our program is headed.”
Evangelical Christian ended BGA’s season the past two years in the state quarterfinals, including a 14-13 overtime loss in 2020.
Rodriguez coached ECS prior to his arrival at BGA in 2019.
Williams was tackled at the ECS 1-yard line on a two-point conversion attempt on an off tackle run in OT.
“It was so close,” Rodriguez said. “It was kind of a devastating way to end, but everybody was on board with going for two in that situation. We felt like that was the right move and it just didn’t work out.”
BGA opens the season at Nolensville on Aug. 20.
“Bigger school, but we’re ready,” Williams said. “Our team is looking nice. The offense and defense are really coming together. Everyone is buying in, so everything is good.”
