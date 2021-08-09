There’s a new quarterback at Brentwood Academy and a bunch of new linemen competing in a new region.
But the Eagles have the same old goal: win another state title.
“Well, we always think we’ve got a chance, which is nice, but who knows,” BA coach Cody White said. “There’s a lot more parity than when I first got here.”
Senior Landon Wells steps in as quarterback, replacing Tayler Montiel, who graduated after passing for 2,379 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Montiel will be a freshman pitcher at reigning NCAA champion Mississippi State next spring.
“Probably a mobile guy, a run-and-throw guy,” White said of Wells.
Wells moves from wide receiver to quarterback. He was the Eagles’ second-leading receiver with 32 catches for 428 yards in addition to his role as backup quarterback in 2020.
“Wide receiver was fun,” Wells said. “I’ve been growing up playing quarterback, so it’s kind off what I’m used to. Obviously, there’s a little change, but to me quarterback is kind of where I call home.”
Wells (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) hopes to add to the tradition of talented quarterbacks at BA.
“Growing up, sixth grade, got to see JO (Jeremiah Oatsvall) and Gavin (Schoenwald), Wade (Williams), Tayler now and all those guys,” Wells said. “It’s been my dream ever since middle school. It’s so cool finally being able to experience it, honestly.”
Montiel and Wells have different playing styles.
“Obviously, his arm was incredible and I would say my strength I have over him is my legs,” Wells said. “I think I can run a little. Most people would label me as a dual threat, but still able to make throws.”
Wells can scramble to buy time or tuck it and run.
BA is inexperienced on the line of scrimmage.
“We’ve got to develop some depth there and confidence,” White said. “That’s where graduation got us.”
The Eagles move into the Division II-AAA West Region due to reclassification after spending many years in the Middle Region.
That means four new opponents from the Memphis area: St Benedict at Auburndale, Briarcrest, Christian Brothers and Memphis University School.
And a familiar foe from Nashville: Ensworth.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Eagles free safety Kaleb Lyons said. “We’ll get to play a lot of teams that we haven’t played in a few years. I think it will be fun.”
Lyons has offers from Morehead State and Valparaiso.
BA has won 14 state titles. Only Alcoa (19) and Maryville (17) have won more.
The Eagles face a difficult schedule that includes non-region games against Florence (Ala.), Christ Presbyterian Academy, Whitehaven and Montgomery Bell Academy.
BA returns six starters on its spread offense and five on its 3-4 defense from last year’s 11-1 team that lost 28-18 in the semifinals to eventual state champion McCallie.
Senior linebacker Jalen Jones, second on the team with 50.5 tackles last season, is back.
As is leading rusher Deuce Scott (657 yards, five TDs), a junior running back.
Jones is battling a shoulder injury that will probably require surgery after the season ends.
White enters his 10th season at BA with an 87-20 record with the Eagles that includes four consecutive state titles from 2015-18 and three semifinals finishes.
“I like our staff, the culture we have at the school and it’s a great place to work,” White said. “Expectations are always high and that’s something that’s fun to be a part of.”
He coached in Texas for 17 years before arriving at BA in 2012.
White’s whole family suffered mild cases of COVID-19 last August.
“I missed the first two games,” White said. “I had to call the offense from the couch. Weird.”
White watched a livestream of those wins over Lipscomb Academy and Brentwood.
He relayed the plays to coaches wearing headsets in the press box, who relayed them to coaches on headsets on the field.
“It was like watching a TV show,” White said. “I was on my couch in the living room. I had to have been the first one in the country that did that.”
The Eagles’ first three games this season will be on the road, including the opener at Florence on Aug. 20.
“I think we have a lot of potential,” Lyons said. “I think we can surprise a lot of people this year and I’m really looking forward to it. I think a lot of people are underestimating us.”
