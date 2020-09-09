Despite the uncertain offseason, we are approaching the halfway point of the Williamson County football season.
So far, COVID-19 hasn't affected any WillCo football teams directly, though a game has been rescheduled for Brentwood due to it affecting an opponent.
It's shaping up to be an exciting week, with our Game of the Week focusing on the Destin Wade-led Summit Spartans hosting the Region 6-6A opponent Franklin, who is seeing big returns with quarterback Carson Beavon behind center this year.
How are the rest of the week's games looking?
Brentwood to take on 2-1 Henry Co.
Brentwood is 1-1 so far this year, heading back to the Bruins den this week after having an unexpectedly early bye week.
The team will take on a 2-1 Henry Co. outfit that will present a good challenge for the team before it heads into its annual Battle of the Woods rivalry game at Ravenwood next week.
The Bruins will need wideout and Tennessee commit Walker Merrill healthy as it continues its difficult 2020 season. Will Merrill be ready-to-go this week and for next week's crucial game at RHS?
Brentwood needs a win this week to keep pace with the undefeated Ravenwood and the always formidable Independence in Region 6-6A.
Lipscomb Academy, Page to face off again
After the classic Lipscomb Academy/Page rivalry kicked back into gear last season, the two teams will meet again at LA to see who can take home this year's bragging rights.
LA won the game last year 24-14 in Page's sole misstep in the regular season. Can the revamping Patriots top the Mustangs, who are still searching for their first win of 2020?
Ravenwood to take on tricky Pulaski Academy
Ravenwood is heading to Arkansas to take on Pulaski Academy, the trickster prep football powerhouse that never punts and repeatedly attempts onside kicks. Ravenwood won the game in a comeback last year.
In last year's contest, former Ravenwood wideout Andrew Mason tied the state record for receiving touchdowns (7) in a game. What will this year's installment hold?
The Rest of the Slate
Independence will try to get to 2-1 at Smyrna. Can new quarterback Jaxson Campbell continue his hot start to the season?
CPA will host Ensworth and see former BGA head coach Roc Batten again.
Brentwood Academy will welcome Clearwater Academy International, visitors from Florida.
Centennial will try to win its first game of 2020 at home against Siegel.
Fairview will host Waverly Central at home to try and stay undefeated.
GCA will try to rebound and stay in the winning record column against Cornersville at home.
Spring Hill will host Lincoln Co.
BGA and Nolensville have bye weeks.
