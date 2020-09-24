The sixth week of the Williamson County football season approaches, with October football and, believe it or not, the playoffs, approaching.
Our Game of the Week will feature Ravenwood squaring off against the nation's top football team, IMG Academy.
Let's look at the other games on the slate.
Brentwood, CPA will serve as good litmus test for each other
One of the most exciting games this week will see the Brentwood Bruins and Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions square off at CPA.
Both teams are seemingly bound for the playoffs right now, and their September duel will be a nice barometer for both programs to see where they are at this point in the year. The competition will be fierce.
Brentwood will try to stack points on CPA's iron wall of a defense. In four contests, they're letting up an average of 9.75 points a game. Can Cade Granzow get it going early?
For CPA, it'll be important for them to contain the explosive Brentwood offense. Granzow can destroy you with his legs, and he's got two of the county's best wideouts this season in Walker Merrill and Aaron Walton.
It'll be a close one, no doubt, and should serve as a great confidence booster for the victor.
Brentwood Academy gets test from Hester, Florence, Al.
Former Ravenwood coach Will Hester has his Florence High School 2-1 on the season right now, and he's headed back to town to take on Brentwood Academy, who is 5-0.
The Eagles are the best team in the county right now, and this Alabama powerhouse will push their limits. If BA puts a lopsided victory in the books, it's further proof the team's October game with MBA is its opportunity to prove to the rest of D-II AAA that the Eagles are the favorites for the state title.
Grace Christian Academy trying for 4-2
The Lions rebounded last week at Mt. Juliet after a two-game skid and will try to reach a promising 4-2 record this week when they host the Webb School.
The key to this game, as it is to every game, is getting Blake Barton going. The team is 3-1 this season when he scores multiple touchdowns.
Lipscomb Academy, FRA
The Lipscomb Academy Mustangs are finally having their game with Franklin Road Academy after having it postponed.
The Mustangs won big last week at Goodpasture and may be finally getting into rhythm; FRA has a big challenge on its hands as it travels to a region foe only two games in.
Franklin, Indy have non-conference games
The Franklin Admirals are facing Pope John Paul II in a battle of D-1 and D-II, and the Independence Eagles are hosting Hendersonville.
Page back to face Giles Co.
After a bye week, the young Page Patriots will try to top Giles Co. at home.
Road Warriors
Centennial, riding a two-game win streak, will try to spoil Shelbyville Central on the road.
Nolensville will try to continue its strong season at Columbia Central.
After a week off, Summit will travel to Clarksville Northwest.
Father Ryan will travel to the new Green Hill High School.
BGA is not playing this week at McCallie due to a positive COVID-19 test on its team, per the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.